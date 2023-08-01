Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk
Aug 01, 2023 11:49 AM IST

Sidhu Moosewala murder case accused Sachin Bishnoi extradited to India from Azerbaijan, ANI reported.

Sidhu Moosewala murder case accused Sachin Bishnoi was extradited to India from Azerbaijan on Tuesday, two days after a team of Delhi Police’s Special Cell headed to the Transcaucasian country to finalise the legal formalities. Cousin of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Sachin is one of the alleged conspirators in the Punjabi singer's murder, which took place in May last year.

Sidhu Moosewala

Sachin had claimed the responsibility for Moosewala’s murder on Facebook. He was fighting a legal battle in Azerbaijan to avoid extradition to India after he was detained there in August last year.

Sachin hails from Punjab’s Fazilka.

