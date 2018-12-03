Sidhu remark row: ‘Sadda Captain’ hoardings showing CM Amarinder Singh surface in Ludhiana

Two days after local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu courted controversy by describing Congress president Rahul Gandhi as his captain , hoardings describing chief minister Amarinder Singh as the captain of Punjab surfaced in Ludhiana.

The hoardings featuring Amarinder in the centre and local MP Ravneet Singh Bittu and food and civil supplies Bharat Bhushan Ashu on his sides were seen dotting the key locations across the city, including busy intersections, on Sunday.

Titled ‘PUNJAB DA CAPTAIN SAADA CAPTAIN, these hoardings carry small images of Rahul and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on the margins.

Sidhu’s statement came on Friday when he was asked why he went to attend the Kartarpur corridor ground-breaking ceremony in Pakistan without taking Captain’s permission. He had also said the Punjab CM is a captain of the army.

Bittu, who was at Dera Beas in Amritsar district to attend a spiritual discourse on Sunday, said, “Amarinder is the real captain. The Congress came to power in Punjab just because he was the face of the party. People had voted for Amarinder and by installing these hoardings, party activists have reiterated their faith in the CM.”

On the other hand, Ashu claimed that he was unaware about the hoardings.

“I am in Rajasthan for electioneering and am not aware of any such hoardings. You better ask Bittu about it,” he said.

Some local leaders, on the condition of anonymity, said these hoardings were installed on the directions of some cabinet ministers who are considered close to the CM.

These ministers, they claimed, had held a meeting in Chandigarh on Saturday and decided to counter Sidhu on the issue.

Even on social media, some local politicians were seen rallying behind Amarinder and denouncing Sidhu’s comments.

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 10:48 IST