Sikar coldest in Rajasthan, records minimum of 0.5 deg C

Sikar coldest in Rajasthan, records minimum of 0.5 deg C

Districts of Shri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Churu, Alwar, Bharatpur, Sikar, Jhunjhunu and Bundi will face cold wave/severe cold wave or cold day. After December 21, the temperatures are likely to increase by a few notches

india Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 09:50 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Representational Image.
Representational Image.(HT file)
         

Chilly northerly winds from the Himalayas brought down the mercury in Rajasthan, the night temperature dipped to -1 degree Celsius (C) in Mount Abu, whereas in plains, Sikar was recorded as the coldest place with a minimum of 0.5 degrees C.

Meteorological department director Radhey Shyam said under the impact of northerly winds, several areas in north and north-west would reel under cold wave and the same cold conditions would continue to prevail for the next three days.

He said districts of Shri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Churu, Alwar, Bharatpur, Sikar, Jhunjhunu and Bundi will face cold wave/severe cold wave or cold day. After December 21, the temperatures are likely to increase by a few notches, he added.

Churu and Pilani shivered at 2.2 and 2.5 degrees C respectively. Temperatures were higher in Jaislamer (5.2 degrees C), Alwar (6.6 degrees C), Jodhpur (7.1 degrees C), Barmer (7.5 degrees C), Kota (8.1 degrees C), and Jaipur (8.4 degrees C) respectively.

Meanwhile, an earthquake of the medium intensity of magnitude 4.2 hit Alwar district of Rajasthan on Thursday at 11.46 pm. No casualty or damage to property was reported.

