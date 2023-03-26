‘Killer of Sikhs…’: BJP leader on Jagdish Tytler at Congress satyagraha

After Congress leader Jagdish Tytler joined the party’s satyagraha at Raj Ghat, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson RP Singh on Sunday said that it showed the real intentions of the grand old party. Calling Tytler ‘killer of Sikhs’ in a reference to him being an accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Singh said that the satyagraha was a way to ‘reestablish’ the former Congress MP. He added that Tytler was a part of all events organised by Congress. Congress' Jagdish Tytler and BJP spokesperson RP Singh (R). (File)

“It is clear what kind of a Satyagraha they (Congress) are doing. The killer of Sikhs (Jagdish Tytler) has joined this Satyagraha. Congress cannot stay without Tytler. He is invited by the party to every event by Congress. It is evident if this is a Satyagraha or an attempt to re-establish the killer of Sikhs,” Singh told news agency ANI.

Also read: You insult my martyr father, call his son 'Mir Jafar': What Priyanka Gandhi said

Earlier, the party had come under fire for picking Tytler as part of the committee to decide on the 2022 Delhi Municipal Corporation Polls.

Congress has attempted to distance itself from Tytler in the last few years owing to the legal tangles arising from his alleged involvement in the anti-Sikh riots after the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984, that led to loss of the lives of at least 3,000 people.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi says he is 'Dis'Qualified MP' in his Twitter bio

The Congress began a day-long satyagraha, despite not receiving permission from Delhi police, to protest the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha after a Surat court convicted him in a Modi surname defamation case.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party general secretary KC Venugopal and other key leaders were part of the protest in Delhi.

The verdict revolved around Gandhi’s comments in April 2019, where he said "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname" at a poll rally in Karnataka. After awarding two years jail sentence, the court approved Gandhi's bail on a surety and stayed the sentence for 30 days to allow him to approach the higher courts.

Gandhi slammed BJP on Saturday in his first press conference since the Gujarat court’s verdict and asserted that he is not scared. He added that the disqualification was a ploy to divert attention from the Adani-Hindenburg row.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON