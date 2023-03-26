Rahul Gandhi says he is 'Dis'Qualified MP' in his Twitter bio

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday updated his Twitter bio and added 'Dis'Qualified MP' in the description two days after he was disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP following his conviction by a Surat court in a 2019 defamation case. The former Wayanad MP displayed the 'disqualification' as a badge of honour on his social media account which is followed by 23 million people. on a day his party launched a day-long satyagraha protesting Rahul Gandhi's disqualification. Two days after his disqualification from the Lok Sabha following, Rahul Gandhi updated his Twitter bio.

On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference and said it does not matter to him whether he is permanently disqualified from the Lok Sabha as his tapasay is to serve the people and he will continue raising questions to the government. Questioning the relationship between PM Modi and Adani, Rahul Gandhi said he has been disqualified because PM Modi is scared of Rahul Gandhi's next speech on Adani. “I saw the fear in PM Modi's eyes,” Rahul Gandhi said adding that he is not scared of disqualification at all.

BJP spokesperson Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Congress did not appeal to a higher court against the Surat court order immediately because it wants to cash in on the disqualification in the Karnataka election.

The disqualification has triggered a massive political row with all opposition leaders coming together to condemn the 'political vendetta' of the government

