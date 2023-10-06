Sikkim Flood News Live Updates: Choppers expected to evacuate stranded people
Sikkim floods LIVE updates: The death toll due to flash floods in Sikkim mounted to 19 on Friday and may increase as 103 people, including 22 army personnel remained missing. The state government said on Thursday that the rescue operations were underway but the process was slowed down due to bad weather and damaged infrastructure.
More than 22,000 people have been affected by the calamity, triggered by heavy rain over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim in the early hours of Wednesday. Approximately 3,000 tourists, including foreigners, are stranded in various parts of Sikkim, and NH-10, the key road connecting the state to the rest of India, has also suffered damage. As per the official data, 2,011 people have been rescued so far, while those affected have been moved to 26 relief camps in the state.
Helpline numbers issued
Sikkim government helpline numbers are 03592-202892 - Landline; 03592-221152 - Landline; 8001763383 - Mobile; 03592-202042 - Fax; or call '112' for emergency assistance.
The Indian Army's three helplines for families of missing people in Sikkim including its own soldiers: In North Sikkim - dial 8750887741; for East Sikkim - 8756991895; helpline number for enquiries related to the 22 missing soldiers - 7588302011.
- Fri, 06 Oct 2023 10:25 AM
Sikkim floods: First airborne rescue operations and chopper sorties likely to start today
Sikkim floods LIVE updates: The first helicopter sorties and airborne rescue operations in the flood-hot regions of Sikkim are expected to start today, top officials have confirmed.
“Three Mi-17 choppers of the Indian Airforce are ready to take off today to make sorties of the flood hit regions in north Sikkim. We are waiting for the weather to clear up,” a top home department official in Sikkim told HT.
At least four districts of the eastern Himalayan state have been hit by the flash flood in the early hours of Wednesday after an outburst in the Lhonak lake, a high-altitude lake in north Sikkim.
- Fri, 06 Oct 2023 10:13 AM
Sikkim disaster: 1,200 MW project dam washed away
Sikkim floods LIVE: Teesta Urja, the second biggest run-of-the-river hydro power project in India, suffered massive damage due to flood caused by the breach in Lhonak lake in north-west Sikkim on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.
The 1,200 MW power project on Teesta river, one of the most dammed rivers in the country, is located between Chungthang and Mangan in Mangan district in North Sikkim and is the biggest of nine working hydro projects on the river in Sikkim. Work on 15 dams is going on and another 28 are proposed over the river to tap its hydel capacity of about 4,200 MW.
- Fri, 06 Oct 2023 09:53 AM
Sikkim floods: NDRF faces great unknown in bid to save 14 trapped in tunnels
Sikkim floods LIVE: Between 6am and 6.30am on Friday, a team of 60 rescuers from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will be on tenterhooks. They will be travelling to remote Chungthang in North Sikkim. The challenge in front of them is daunting – a dozen-off people feared trapped in tunnels for 48 hours without food, water or any possible exit. Nobody knows if the tunnels are inundated or not. Nobody knows if the 12-14 people are dead or alive.
- Fri, 06 Oct 2023 09:38 AM
Sikkim warns of stray explosives after flood hits ammunition depot
Sikkim floods LIVE: The Sikkim government on Thursday warned against the presence of explosives and ammunition along the banks of the Teesta river, after an ammunition depot of the army in the northern part of the state was hit by flash floods a day earlier.
In an advisory, the state land revenue and disaster management department said any ammunition or explosive found along the river banks should not be picked up since they may explode and cause injuries.
- Fri, 06 Oct 2023 09:29 AM
Sikkim floods: Search for 22 missing army personnel underway
- Fri, 06 Oct 2023 09:20 AM
Sikkim floods: How Chungthang expanded in a decade | Photo
- Fri, 06 Oct 2023 09:12 AM
Sikkim floods: 'Survey is being done to assess damage- Official
Sikkim floods LIVE updates: PRO Defence, Guwahati: "Survey is being carried out by all agencies to assess the damage and plan restoration of road connectivity. The road link between Singtam and Burdang has been restored with the clearing of a single lane for vehicular traffic"
- More than 22,000 people have been affected due to the disaster.
- The affected were moved to 26 temporary shelter camps and provided aid and assistance.
- Fri, 06 Oct 2023 09:05 AM
Sikkim floods: ‘Connection with Chungthang established’ -Mangan district collector
Sikkim floods LIVE updates: Hem Kumar Chettri, District Collector, Mangan District: "We were able to establish contact with Chungthang last night. We came to know that the entire town was full of slush. So, they have engaged machinery to clear the town. So far, there is no report of anyone missing from Chungthang town. But the damage has been extensive. People have been shifted to BOP area. Today, we were supposed to take a helicopter to Lachung and come down to Chungthang. But because of the weather conditions, helicopter may not come. So, we have decided to send a team on foot...One team will reach Chungthang today and will assess the actual situation...No casualties from Chungthang so far. There are reports of people missing from different areas but we have no report of anyone losing their life. Property damage has been extensive."
- Fri, 06 Oct 2023 08:57 AM
Sikkim floods: Choppers expected to evacuate stranded people, drop relief material
Sikkim floods LIVE updates: Three Mi-17 helicopters were expected to fly to Sikkim’s flood-hit areas on Friday to evacuate stranded people and to drop relief materials even as low stratus clouds, fog and rain in the higher altitudes continued to be a challenge. “We are waiting for the weather to clear up,” an official said.
- The Indian Air Force and the Army choppers were unable to fly on Thursday due to bad weather.
- Officials said airlifting stranded people particularly those old and infirm and in need of immediate medical assistance will be the priority.
- Fri, 06 Oct 2023 07:55 AM
Sikkim flood LIVE updates: At least 19 people, including four soldiers, have been killed and more than 100 are still missing in the Sikkim flash floods even as Indian Army and NDRF teams continue their search and rescue operations through slushy earth and fast-flowing water in the Teesta river basin and downstream north Bengal for the second day. The 26 injured people are also undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Sikkim.