Gangtok, Sikkim Prerna Sthal, a memorial honouring 22 Indian Army personnel who lost their lives in the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood in October 2023, was inaugurated by Governor Om Prakash Mathur at Bardang, around 29 km from Gangtok, on Wednesday. Sikkim governor inaugurates Prerna Sthal, recalls soldiers’ sacrifices

The memorial was conceptualised by the governor's secretariat and executed by the Indian Army in collaboration with the state government and with CSR support from the Cello Foundation.

The site also bears the names of 294 fallen soldiers from 13 operations along Sikkim's borders and is part of the Centre's 'Rannbhoomi Darshan' initiative aimed at promoting battlefield tourism, including locations such as Dokala and Cho La tourist viewpoints.

Addressing the gathering, Mathur said that while people are largely aware of the 1962 Indo-China war, many are unaware of the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers during the 1967 clashes.

"With this tribute to our brave fallen, we will let the world know how much blood was spilt on the borders of Nathula, Cho La and Dokala," he said.

He said, "Today is a great day not only for Sikkim, but the entire nation, as it is the day when we pay respect to the fallen who fought wars on Sikkim's borders with grit and determination and did not even give a single inch of land to the Chinese. Today, we salute those brave souls."

General Officer Commanding , Black Cat Division, Major General MS Rathore said the inauguration symbolised courage, camaraderie and patriotism.

"This memorial is a testament to the lives lost for the unity and security of the country. All those who pass through Bardang will feel the spirit of national integration and remember the sacrifices of our brave soldiers," he said.

The memorial complex includes a holistic healing park, an audio-visual hall showcasing Sikkim's military history, a cafeteria and other public facilities.

DGP Akshay Sachdeva and family members of the fallen soldiers were among those present at the event.

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