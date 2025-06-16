Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sikkim man kills daughter's boyfriend after he attacks her, ransacks house

PTI |
Jun 16, 2025 08:55 PM IST

The incident occurred at Mangzim village under Yangang police station when Anjal Rai (30) entered the house of his girlfriend and attacked her.

The police on Monday arrested a man on the charge of killing his daughter's boyfriend shortly after he attacked her with a sharp weapon and vandalised her residence in Sikkim's Namchi district, an officer said.

The police arrested Tenzing Sherpa on the charge of killing the man.(Pixabay/Representative)
The police arrested Tenzing Sherpa on the charge of killing the man.(Pixabay/Representative)

The incident occurred at Mangzim village under Yangang police station when Anjal Rai (30) entered the house of his girlfriend and attacked her with a 'khukuri', a traditional knife, injuring her on Sunday night.

Rai, who suspected her of being involved with another man, also ransacked the house.

As Rai left the house, her father rushed behind him and struck the man with a wooden plank repeatedly, killing him on the spot, the officer said.

The police arrested Tenzing Sherpa on the charge of killing Rai. A minor who accompanied Sherpa was also nabbed.

The arrested man's daughter was admitted to hospital for wounds she suffered from the knife attack, the officer said.

The police initiated an investigation into the case.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Sikkim man kills daughter's boyfriend after he attacks her, ransacks house
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On