Sikkim: Primary schools reopen as new academic session starts today

Primary sections of schools in Sikkim reopened on Monday after a gap of 11 months. The schhols had been closed in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The state education department on Sunday issued a circular saying that classes from lower kindergarten to Class 5 in all government, government-aided and private schools will reopen from February 15.

In Sikkim, classes from 9 to 12 had resumed from October 19 last year while classes from 6 to 8 had restarted from November 27.

“Students would be allowed strictly with the consent of the parents and guardians ona voluntary basis. Schools at primary level will operate with 50% capacity, or alternatively on odd-even roll number basis,” said Bhim Thatal, director of elementary education and samagra shiksha in Sikkim.

Schools with few students may operate with 100% capacity if there is sufficient space to maintain the social distancing norms. Schools will operate till 2pm on every working day. Hostel facilities may also be resumed following Covid-19 guidelines.

Though the countrywide lockdown because of the Covid-19 pandemic was imposed from March 24, 2020, schools and edicational in Sikkim declared closure of all educational institutes from March 18, 2020.

“The reopening of primary schools coincides with the beginning of the academic session at all levels,” he added.

As schools were closed for several months, the state government has done away with the two-month-long winter vacation to cover the syllabus. Normally in Sikkim, the new academic session begins after the winter vacation.

Sikkim in east India has a population of almost 650,000. There are around 125,000 students, including 85,000 in government schools.

Till date, the state has registered 135 Covid-19 deaths. The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases till Saturday was 6,116. Of this total, 5,826 persons have already recovered.