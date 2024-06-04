Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi330C
Tuesday, June 4, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 vote counting live updates on Sikkim, Tura (ST), Mizoram (ST), Nagaland and Shillong (ST) seats in Meghalaya

    June 4, 2024 8:00 AM IST
    Live updates on Lok Sabha elections 2024 vote counting for Sikkim, Tura (ST), Mizoram (ST), Nagaland and Shillong (ST) seats in Meghalaya. Every hour we will update the trend of votes counted in these seats.
    Constituency Election 2024 Result LIVE
    Constituency Election 2024 Result LIVE

    Welcome to our live blog covering the election results in India's northeastern states of Shillong, Tura, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Mizoram. As counting progresses, we bring you the latest updates, insights, and reactions from these pivotal regions. This election is crucial for several parties, with high-profile candidates like Sikkim's Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang seeking a second term and former football captain Bhaichung Bhutia making a political bid in Sikkim. Stay tuned for real-time results, voter turnout statistics, and key developments shaping the political landscape in these states. Follow our live updates to stay informed about every twist and turn in this exciting electoral battle​...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 4, 2024 8:00 AM IST

    Lok Sabha election result update at 8:00 am

    Counting for all seats of Sikkim, Tura (ST), Mizoram (ST), Nagaland and Shillong (ST) has begun. Results to soon start trickling in. Stay up to date with Hindustan Times for fastesd and most accurate results for all constituencies.
    June 4, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Lok Sabha election result update at 7:00 am

    Counting for all seats of Sikkim, Tura (ST), Mizoram (ST), Nagaland and Shillong (ST) to begin to begin at 8 AM. Follow along for real-time updates and expert commentary as the fate of these constituencies is decided.
    News india news Lok Sabha Elections 2024 vote counting live updates on Sikkim, Tura (ST), Mizoram (ST), Nagaland and Shillong (ST) seats in Meghalaya
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes