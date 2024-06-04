Lok Sabha Elections 2024 vote counting live updates on Sikkim, Tura (ST), Mizoram (ST), Nagaland and Shillong (ST) seats in Meghalaya

Live
June 4, 2024 8:00 AM IST
Live updates on Lok Sabha elections 2024 vote counting for Sikkim, Tura (ST), Mizoram (ST), Nagaland and Shillong (ST) seats in Meghalaya. Every hour we will update the trend of votes counted in these seats.
Welcome to our live blog covering the election results in India's northeastern states of Shillong, Tura, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Mizoram. As counting progresses, we bring you the latest updates, insights, and reactions from these pivotal regions. This election is crucial for several parties, with high-profile candidates like Sikkim's Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang seeking a second term and former football captain Bhaichung Bhutia making a political bid in Sikkim. Stay tuned for real-time results, voter turnout statistics, and key developments shaping the political landscape in these states. Follow our live updates to stay informed about every twist and turn in this exciting electoral battle...Read More
June 4, 2024 8:00 AM IST
Lok Sabha election result update at 8:00 am
Counting for all seats of Sikkim, Tura (ST), Mizoram (ST), Nagaland and Shillong (ST) has begun. Results to soon start trickling in. Stay up to date with Hindustan Times for fastesd and most accurate results for all constituencies.
June 4, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Lok Sabha election result update at 7:00 am
Counting for all seats of Sikkim, Tura (ST), Mizoram (ST), Nagaland and Shillong (ST) to begin to begin at 8 AM. Follow along for real-time updates and expert commentary as the fate of these constituencies is decided.
