'Sindoor turns into barood': PM Modi's big message on Operation Sindoor at Bikaner

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that after Indian armed forces' 'Operation Sindoor', the enemies of the world and the country know what happens when vermilion turns into gunpowder. PM Modi, at Bikaner, said that Operation Sindoor is the new form of justice, the new form of India. (Screengrab/X/@ANI)

"Duniya bhar ne dekh liya jab sindoor barood ban jata hai tab natija kya hota hai", the prime minister said in Hindi at an event in Deshnoke in Rajasthan's Bikaner.

Recalling the April 22 Pahalgam attack, PM Modi said that the terrorists destroyed the 'sindoor' (vermilion) of the nation's sisters by asking them their religion.

The bullets were fired at terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, but the pierced through the hearts of all 140 crore citizens of the nation, the PM stated.

He noted how every citizen pledged to unite and give a befitting response to the terrorists, give them a bigger punishment than they could ever imagine. And today, PM Modi said, "with your blessings, with the valor of the country's army, we have all lived up to that pledge".

The free hand given to the armed forces resulted in the three defence forces, the Army, the Navy, and the Air Force, coming together in such a way that Pakistan was forced to kneel down.

The prime minister roared at the public rally in Deshnoke, saying that with Operation Sindoor, India gave a response to the April 22 attack by wiping out nine major terror hideouts in 22 minutes.

"After the airstrike, I came to Churu and said, 'I swear on this soil, I will not let my country be destroyed, I will not let my country bow down'. Today, from the soil of Rajasthan, I want to tell the countrymen, 'Those who had set out to wipe off the vermilion have been reduced to dust'," PM Modi said.

He said that those who shed the blood of the nation have accounted each and every single drop today. "Those who thought that India would remain silent are hiding in their homes today. Those who were proud of their weapons are buried under a pile of rubble today," PM Modi added.

He described Operation Sindoor as a new form of justice and said that this is not some game of search and revenge. "This is not just anger, this is the fierce form of capable India, this is the new form of India," the PM said.

Operation Sindoor

On May 7, the Indian armed forces carried out targeted strikes on nine terror infrastructures, linked to outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizbul Mujahideen, and Lashkar-e-Taiba, in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under ‘Operation Sindoor’.

The operation, which was launched as a response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 persons dead, most of whom were civilians, wiped out more than 100 terrorists.

The entire force of the tri-services, the Army, the Navy, and the Air Force, came together for this military operation against terrorism and Pakistan.

Following this, Pakistan tried to launch a retaliatory attack against India but, all of its attempts with the use of cross-border shelling, drones, and UAVs, were thwarted by the Indian armed forces and air defence systems.

The two nuclear-armed neighbours, after four days of intense cross-border fighting, reached a ceasefire understanding. However, India's punitive measures imposed against Pakistan, such as the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, continues to remain in effect.