Singapore cops say they don’t suspect foul play in Zubeen Garg case

Singapore police have found no evidence of foul play in the death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, the agency said in a statement, citing preliminary investigations. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to the Late singer Zubeen Garg, at his funeral site at Hatimura in Sonapur, in Guwahati on Friday. (ANI)

The conclusion is in contradiction of murder charges filed by authorities in Assam who have arrested seven people in a murder case.

“Based on preliminary investigations, the SPF does not suspect foul play,” the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a statement posted on their official website, addressing what they called “speculation and false information circulating online” about the popular singer’s death.

Singapore authorities said their investigation under the Coroners Act 2010 could take another three months, after which findings will be submitted to the State Coroner to determine whether a formal Coroner’s Inquiry is needed.

The SPF had already shared preliminary findings and an autopsy report with India’s high commission in Singapore on October 1, the statement said.

Assam Police are pressing ahead with murder charges against seven individuals, including Garg’s brother. The state’s Special Investigation Team, formed under the Crime Investigation Department, is expected to submit its report by late November or early December, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Thursday.

An Assam police team will arrive in Singapore on October 21 for discussions with SPF officials, following Wednesday’s meeting between Sarma, external affairs minister S Jaishankar and Singapore’s acting high commissioner Alice Cheng in New Delhi.

“Once the meeting is over, we will get more clarity on the SPF probe and its direction,” Sarma said on Friday.

The case has inflamed emotions in Assam, where fans demanding justice attacked a police convoy Wednesday as it transported five of the accused to Baksa District Jail. About 150 protesters pelted stones at the vehicles, injuring several officers and prompting police to respond with a lathi-charge and warning shots that injured two civilians, Sarma said.

A Kamrup district court on Friday remanded the final two of the seven accused to 14-day judicial custody, following similar orders for five others on Wednesday.

Singapore police urged patience as their investigation continues. “We seek the patience and understanding of the parties involved. Meanwhile, we urge the public not to speculate or spread unverified information,” the statement said.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visited Garg’s cremation site at Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati on Friday and offered condolences along with Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Debrabrata Saikia and the party’s in-charge for the state Jitendra Singh. Later, Gandhi also met Garg’s wife Garrima and the singer’s family at their residence in Guwahati.

“It’s very sad for me to come here under these circumstances. I mentioned to the family that I would have liked to come under better, happier circumstances...The family said to me that they want the truth (about his death). It is the duty of the government to quickly and transparently investigate what happened. We want transparency and justice. Everybody in Assam should know what happened in Singapore,” Gandhi said.

The Assam government has also issued terms of reference of the one man inquiry commission headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia of the Gauhati high court, which was constituted on October 3 to inquire into the facts and circumstances leading to Garg’s death.

A public notice stated that the commission will examine whether there were any lapses, acts of omission or commission, or negligence on the part of any individual, authority, or institution connected with the incident and ascertain whether any external factors, including the possibility of foul play, conspiracy, or unlawful acts, contributed to or were connected with the incident.

“Notice is hereby given to all having knowledge of the facts and circumstances relating to the above incident... All persons, intending to furnish their statements before the commission shall also furnish a list of documents in support of the facts stated in the affidavit by them, on which they propose to rely upon along with the originals or true copies of such documents in their possession or control,” the notice said, further urging the public to furnish their statements during November 3-23.