Singapore envoy shares images of car with ‘fake’ number plate, alerts Delhi Police, MEA

Singapore high commissioner to India Simon Wong alerted the Delhi Police and the ministry of external affairs regarding a car with fake diplomatic corps number plates of his country on Friday. Singapore High Commissioner to India further added that the police and the MEA were alerted regarding the matter. (Twitter)

Sharing images of the silver-colour car, the Singapore envoy wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “The car below bearing 63 CD plate is FAKE. This is NOT our Embassy car.”

He added that the police and the MEA were alerted regarding the matter.

“We have alerted MEA & the Police. With so many threats around, be extra careful when you see this car parked unattended. Especially at the IGI.”

Wong tagged also the Delhi Police, MEA and Delhi Airport in his post.

In India, vehicles used for diplomatic purposes feature blue number plates with white lettering. These plates display the letters “CD” followed by a two-digit code and the registration number.

Exclusive ownership of vehicles adorned with CD number plates is reserved solely for foreign diplomatic missions and organisations, including embassies and consulates. The designation CD signifies “Corps Diplomatique”.

In October, Wong pointed out an error in the signage near the Singapore high commission in Chanakyapuri. In the post, where Wong shares two photographs, the signage incorrectly spells the name of the country as “Singapur” instead of “Singapore”.

“It is always good to spell check first", Wong said on the official X handle of the Singapore high commission.

Within hours, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) seemingly took cognisance of the issue and fixed the spelling error. “Necessary corrections have been made,” the civic agency responded to the Singapore High Commission’s original post.

