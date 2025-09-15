SIR likely to be rolled out in Delhi, election officials begin preparations

The Delhi poll panel has begun preparations for the possible launch of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the national capital soon, PTI reported on Monday, citing unidentified officials. Sources cited by the news agency indicated that groundwork for the exercise has entered an advanced stage.(File Photo)

While no date has yet been decided, preparations are underway for the exercise.

Officials are being trained and vacancies in the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO) are being filled, the official said.

Sources cited by the news agency said indicated that groundwork for the exercise has entered an advanced stage even though no official schedule has been announced by the poll body.

"We want to be prepared whenever the exercise is launched. We are training officers. The polling stations are being rationalised and the BLOs (booth level officers) are being trained for the intensive paperwork that will happen once the exercise begins," another unidentified official was quoted as saying by PTI.

In July, electoral data from the 2008 Special Intensive Revision was uploaded on the Delhi CEO’s website, triggering speculation that the exercise could be expanded across the country.

SIR has become a major political flashpoint ahead of the Bihar assembly elections scheduled for later this year.

Opposition parties have staged protests in Parliament and alleged that ECI was acting at the behest of the BJP. The government has dismissed the protests and said that infiltrators cannot have the right to vote.

ECI might roll out a nationwide special intensive revision of electoral rolls before the end of the year but has not decided yet if the exercise will be conducted simultaneously or in a staggered manner, HT reported on Wednesday.

The issue is in the Supreme Court over Bihar, and officials have said that ECI is likely to wait for a conclusive court direction before moving forward with a definitive timeline.

At least five officials who attended the meeting said the SIR might be announced before the year ends.