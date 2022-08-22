‘Sisodia said CBI took his phone, then…’: Manoj Tiwari on AAP leader's BJP offer claim

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Monday took a dig at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia over the latter’s statement that the saffron camp had offered to withdraw all Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases against him if he left his party and also engineer a split in it.

Taking to Twitter, Tiwari asked Sisodia to name the person on whose phone messages were sent by the BJP since the minister himself had earlier spoken about the CBI seizing his mobile following a raid at his residence on Friday.

Also Read | AAP govt ignored panel recommendation, caused ₹900 cr loss in excise policy: BJP

“Manish himself said that the CBI seized his phone. Then, the name of the person on whose phone the messages were sent and the calls were made must be revealed and the device should be investigated,” Tiwari's post on Twitter, roughly translated from Hindi, read.

He then said that once the name of the person is disclosed and the phone is examined, everything will be crystal clear (“doodh ka doodh aur sharab ka sharab hojayega”).

मनीष का फ़ोन तो CBI ले गयी खुद ही बोले.. तो किसके फ़ोन पर फ़ोन या मेसिज आया उसका नाम बताए और उनका फ़ोन भी जाँच के लिए जमा करवाए.. ताक़ि दूध का दूध और शराब का शराब हो जाए ! pic.twitter.com/MI3ixIfw0o — Manoj Tiwari 🇮🇳 (@ManojTiwariMP) August 22, 2022

Hours ago, Sisodia said he had received an offer from the saffron camp to cause a split in the AAP and join their side in exchange of getting all CBI and ED cases against him closed. “My reply to the BJP is - I am a descendant of Maharana Pratap, a Rajput. I will cut off my head but will not bow down to the corrupt and conspirators,” he wrote on Twitter.

AAP supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the BJP-led Centre is misusing the federal agencies to topple elected governments across India.

Kejriwal and Sisodia, both of whom are currently in poll-bound Gujarat for a two-day visit, intensified their attack on the BJP at a press conference in Ahmedabad. Sisodia said the BJP asked him to be their chief ministerial candidate, but he refused as he views Kejriwal as his “guru” and “guide”. The AAP boss, meanwhile, heaped praises on his deputy, adding that he may be arrested soon.

BJP leaders, however, have dismissed all claims of Sisodia and the AAP, saying they are a way to divert attention from the ongoing Delhi excise policy scam probe.