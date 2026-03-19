SIT charge sheet names 39 for sharing videos

A special investigation team (SIT) filed a chargesheet before a court in Hassan on Wednesday naming 39 people for allegedly circulating explicit videos and photographs linked to sexual abuse cases involving former MP Prajwal Revanna. Prajwal Revanna (ANI)

The case was based on a complaint filed on April 23, 2024, by Poornachandra Tejaswi MG, who served as an election agent for Revanna. In his complaint, he alleged tha ”photos and videos carrying morphed images of the JD(S) candidate” were being distributed through pen drives and WhatsApp messages across the constituency to influence voters and prevent support for Revanna.

The police registered a case under the Information Technology Act, 2008, and relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) before the investigation was transferred to the SIT constituted by the Karnataka government to probe multiple sexual abuse allegations against Revanna.

According to the 13,712-page chargesheet, the SIT examined 52 individuals during the probe and ultimately found material evidence against 39, who have now been named as accused. Naveen Kumar N R, also known as Naveen Gowda, has been listed as the first accused. Others named include Karthik N, a former driver of Revanna; Harish S N, his auditor; and Devaraje Gowda G, a lawyer associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Several of the accused are said to have links with local units of the Congress and the BJP.

Investigators alleged that the accused procured around 70 pen drives to circulate the explicit material. “The SIT traced at least one purchase to a UPI transaction made by one of the accused, Harish, and collected supporting purchase records as part of its technical evidence. In total, the team examined 277 witnesses and conducted forensic analysis of pen drives and other digital material,” said an officer aware of the matter.

Since Prajwal Revanna is already convicted, he hasn’t been named in this particular charge sheet, an official in the prosecution team said.

The circulation of the videos began days before polling for the Lok Sabha elections started on April 26, 2024. The material later formed part of evidence in sexual abuse cases, after multiple victims came forward. The SIT subsequently arrested Revanna on May 31, 2024, at Bengaluru airport after he returned from Germany, where he had been for over a month.

On August 2, 2025, a special court for elected representatives in Bengaluru convicted Revanna in one case and sentenced him to life imprisonment for the rape of a former house help. Three other cases remain pending, including one involving allegations of repeated rape of a former zilla panchayat member.

Despite the filing of the charge sheet, the complainant expressed dissatisfaction, alleging that key names were omitted. Speaking in Hassan, Poornachandra said, “The authorities should reveal the kingpin of the case. The mastermind of the case should be identified and brought before people.”

He added, “They hatched a conspiracy and pen drives were distributed on roads to defeat the JD(S) candidate Prajwal Revanna during the Lok Sabha election. A complaint was lodged at the CEN police station. Based on that, the SIT conducted an investigation and submitted a chargesheet.”

He further demanded an additional charge sheet, stating, “The 39 accused will be punished. But the names of influential people should also be revealed. The investigation should be completed without any pressure. Evidence will be given in the court regarding this,” and called for protection for witnesses.

One of the accused, Devaraje Gowda, also criticised the investigation and denied wrongdoing. “Even though the state government has formed an SIT, there has been an attempt to politically finish off a family. Whoever is guilty, they should bow before the law and face punishment,” he said.

Raising questions about the probe, he said, “D K Shivakumar was involved. No one questioned how the pen drive reached the private channel. Although the audio of L R Shivaramegowda talking about the preparation and distribution of the pen drive in Hassan went viral, it was not taken seriously in the investigation.”

He further alleged gaps in the inquiry: “Karthik Gowda is the kingpin in this case. Some names, including Pritam Gowda (a BJP leader), are missing from the list of main accused.”

He said he would file a writ petition in the high court seeking an investigation into the officers’ conduct.

DK Shivakumar was not available for a comment on the allegations.