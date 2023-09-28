'Sit down Madam,': Priyanka Chaturvedi schools Ilhan Omar over Canada row

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, known for her anti-India stance on various issues, commented on the India-Canada row and said the US must fully support the Canadian investigation into India's alleged role in the assassination of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. "We are also requesting a briefing on whether there are similar operations in the United States," Democrat leader Ilhan Omar posted on X. Indian MP Priyanka Chaturvedi reacted to Ilhan Omar and said if such is the case, then as an Indian Parliementarian, she would urge the ministry of external affairs to proe how Ilhan Omar visited Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in 2022 on Pakistan fund. Priyanka Chaturvedi replied to Ilhan Omar's statement on Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing in Canada.

"Sit down Madam Representative. Such be the case, as an Indian Parliamentarian I urge @MEAIndia to start an enquiry into how an elected representative in USA is interfering in the peace of Jammu&Kashmir via Pakistan funded PoK visit," Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said.

In 2022, Ilhan Omar visited Pakistan, met Shehbaz Sharif and Imran Khan and also visited Muzaffarbad on PoK. India called it a narrow-minded politics and condemned the visit. In a recent report, it has been revealed that Ilhan Omar's visit was sponsored by the Pakistani goverment, including her lodging and food. Ilhan Omar was one of the Congresswomen who boycotted PM Modi's speech at the US Congress joint session during PM Modi's historic state visit to the US.

Recently, US ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome made a private visit to Gilgit Baltistan in PoK, stirring a fresh row. US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti compated this visit with American delegated visiting Kashmir during the G20 meetings. "It's not my place to react to the US Ambassador in Pakistan but he's been before and we obviously had part of our delegation in Jammu and Kashmir during G20 as well," Garcetti said.

Amid the India-Canada row triggered by Canada PM Justin Trudeau's allegation that India had a role in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada in June -- a charge that India outrightly rejecred -- US said it is in favour of a probe and wants India to cooperate with the probe. External affairs minister S Jaishankar who is scheduled to meet secretary of state Antony Blinken in Washington today said India has told Canada that this is not India's policy. While New Delhi maintained that no specific information regarding Hardeep singh Nijaar's killing was shared by the Canada government, Trudeau claimed evidence was shared weeks ago.

