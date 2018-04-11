SIT faces protests from MLA’s supporters in Unnao village

The Special Investigation Team, formed to probe the alleged rape of a 17-year-old woman and the death of her father in judicial custody, reached the victim’s village in Unnao district’s Makhi on Wednesday.

The team spoke to the woman and her family members amid a show of strength that the rape accused Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, allegedly put up.

Crowds from different parts of the district poured in to the village minutes before the SIT’s arrival. They staged a protest and showed placards, claiming the 51-year-old MLA was innocent.

The SIT headed by additional director general (Lucknow zone) Rajiv Krishna reached the Makhi police station at 10.25am. After speaking to the officials for about 20 minutes, the team headed for the village, nearly a kilometre away.

During their two hour-long stay, the SIT spoke to the woman and other family members. No one was allowed to move within a 100-metre radius of the place.

The team visited the spot, where the woman’s father was allegedly assaulted on April 3. The officials also spoke to her neighbours.

The MLA’s ancestral house is about 60 metres from the alleged rape survivor’s residence. The people who the SIT spoke to refused to comment.

The team later went to Unnao town and questioned six doctors at the Unnao district hospital. Three of these doctors had conducted the post-mortem of the body of the woman’s father.

Additional Director General (Lucknow) Rajiv Krishna said the SIT was busy preparing an interim report, which it would submit to the government by late Wednesday evening.

Locals who didn’t want to be identified alleged people were brought in vehicles from Bhagwant Nagar, Bangarmau and Unnao Sadar, the three assembly constituencies that Kuldeep Sengar has represented in his political career.

“The participation of the people of Makhi is negligible; people were gathering since early morning and they were given placards,” the locals said.The women, who led the demonstration, shouted slogans against the police and claimed the MLA was innocent.

The MLA’s alleged supporters booed former Congress MP Annu Tandon, who reached Makhi when the SIT was meeting the woman and her family members. Tandon reasoned with the crowd, saying her visit was apolitical and she was there to meet the victim. “I just pray to the God that the victim gets justice,” she said.

The MLA’s alleged supporters also stopped a four-member team of the Samajwadi Party’s women’s wing. The crowd claimed they were politicising the issue to frame the MLA.