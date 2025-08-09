SIT for Dharmasthala designated a police station

The Karnataka government has designated the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged mass burial case in Dharmasthala as a police station under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. Workers leave from a site of an alleged burial related to the Dharmasthala mass burial case, at Dharmasthala, in Dakshina Kannada district. (PTI PHOTO)

A notification dated August 6, 2025, states, “The special investigation team (SIT) formed by government order is hereby notified with the power to follow investigative procedures and submit a final report to the concerned court under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.” It also designated an officer of the rank of police inspector or above within the SIT as the Station House Officer (SHO).

This means the SIT can now register FIRs and file chargesheets in cases investigated by it.

The SIT, formed on July 19, was set up after allegations surfaced of mass murder, rape, and illegal burials in Dharmasthala spanning the last two decades. The complainant, a former sanitation worker employed in the town between 1995 and 2014, alleged that he was forced to bury numerous bodies — including women and minors -- some showing signs of sexual assault. He has also provided a statement before a magistrate.

The Special Investigation Team probing the alleged mass burial case in Dharmasthala conducted a new search operation on Friday at a new location in Boliyar, following specific information provided by an anonymous complainant-witness.

According to officials, the new input provided specific clues that prompted the team to examine the area. Forensic experts and technical staff accompanied the SIT during the inspection, which was carried out under tight security.

The SIT has not released any details about findings from the new site so far. Officials maintained that all leads are being pursued with due diligence and that further actions will be guided by forensic assessments and legal procedures.

The investigation has drawn public and political attention. Authorities have urged the media and public to refrain from speculation and allow the SIT to complete its work without interference.

The complainant, a former sanitation worker whose identity has not been disclosed, claimed that he was employed in Dharmasthala between 1995 and 2014. He alleged that he was forced to bury several bodies--including those of women and minors--some of which bore signs of sexual assault.

(With PTI inputs)