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SIT probing alleged Ram Temple donation embezzlement submits preliminary report

Divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant said the SIT handed over its preliminary report to additional chief secretary (home) Sanjay Prasad

Published on: Jun 23, 2026 01:23 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple submitted a preliminary report to the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday.

The SIT submitted the preliminary report after spending seven days in Ayodhya.

The three-member SIT was formed on June 13 at the request of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which manages the temple. The move followed the alleged recovery of 10 lakh from the residence of a temple employee, Luv Kush Mishra, in Ayodhya, fuelling the controversy over the alleged embezzlement.

Divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant said the SIT handed over its preliminary report to additional chief secretary (home) Sanjay Prasad. He refused to share details about the contents.

The SIT comprising Pant, inspector general of police Kiran S, and special secretary (finance) Neel Ratan submitted the preliminary report after spending seven days in Ayodhya from June 15 to June 22.

Officials said weekly auditing of donations at the temple was likely to be made mandatory. They added that the SIT could recommend maintaining daily records of cash offerings.

 
ayodhya ram temple
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