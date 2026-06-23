SIT probing alleged Ram Temple donation embezzlement submits preliminary report

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple submitted a preliminary report to the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday.

The SIT submitted the preliminary report after spending seven days in Ayodhya.

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The three-member SIT was formed on June 13 at the request of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which manages the temple. The move followed the alleged recovery of ₹10 lakh from the residence of a temple employee, Luv Kush Mishra, in Ayodhya, fuelling the controversy over the alleged embezzlement.

Divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant said the SIT handed over its preliminary report to additional chief secretary (home) Sanjay Prasad. He refused to share details about the contents.

The SIT comprising Pant, inspector general of police Kiran S, and special secretary (finance) Neel Ratan submitted the preliminary report after spending seven days in Ayodhya from June 15 to June 22.

Officials said weekly auditing of donations at the temple was likely to be made mandatory. They added that the SIT could recommend maintaining daily records of cash offerings.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials described limited availability of digital evidence, as CCTV footage at the temple complex is stored for only 45 days, as one of the biggest challenges the SIT faces. They added that investigators largely relied on statements from witnesses, suspects, and officials associated with the temple administration in the absence of adequate digital evidence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials described limited availability of digital evidence, as CCTV footage at the temple complex is stored for only 45 days, as one of the biggest challenges the SIT faces. They added that investigators largely relied on statements from witnesses, suspects, and officials associated with the temple administration in the absence of adequate digital evidence. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the SIT may recommend extending the CCTV storage period to 180 days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the SIT may recommend extending the CCTV storage period to 180 days. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On June 7, opposition Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav expressed concern over allegations of irregularities in donations worth crores and termed the situation for the temple trust shameful. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On June 7, opposition Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav expressed concern over allegations of irregularities in donations worth crores and termed the situation for the temple trust shameful. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Champat Rai, the trust’s general secretary, maintained that internal audits were regularly conducted and a similar exercise was underway. He maintained that nothing notable had come to light. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Champat Rai, the trust’s general secretary, maintained that internal audits were regularly conducted and a similar exercise was underway. He maintained that nothing notable had come to light. {{/usCountry}}

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