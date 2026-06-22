Missing money, SIT probe, Oppn's ‘Ghazni’ attack and Yogi's ‘15 days’ claim: Ayodhya's Ram Temple donation row explained

The authorities handling donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya have come under the scanner following allegations that crores of rupees donated by devotees have been embezzled. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has maintained that the allegations should not be treated as facts until the investigation is completed. (PTI) The claims have led to demands for an independent investigation, sharp attacks on the ruling-BJP by opposition parties, and a SIT probe ordered by the Uttar Pradesh government. How the controversy began The issue first came to light after former Samajwadi Party MLA, Pawan Pandey, alleged that between ₹7 crore and ₹7.5 crore in donations made to the Ram Temple had been stolen or embezzelled. Opposition leaders amplified the allegations, questioned the handling of temple funds, and demanded transparency from the temple administration. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has rejected the allegations. Trust member Mahant Dinendra Das Maharaj said all transactions are properly recorded and handled transparently. Trust general secretary Champat Rai also denied claims of any embezzlement. Legal action The controversy soon entered the courts. Advocate Mohit Ashok filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on June 12 after earlier sending representations on June 8 to the Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary (Vigilance), the Ram Temple Trust, the CBI and other authorities, as per news agency ANI. His representation was based on reports suggesting irregularities and possible embezzlement in the Ram Temple project, he said. He claimed that after the representation was submitted, senior trust official Nipendra Mishra visited Ayodhya on June 9 and held meetings regarding the matter. Discussions were held between June 9 and June 12 about forming an inquiry committee headed by two retired Allahabad High Court judges, Ashok said. Hurriedly approached by the Ram Mandir Trust following the PIL, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), as per Ashok.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers hold placards and raise slogans during a protest against Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai over alleged irregularities in Ram Temple donations. (PTI)

What the petitioner is demanding The PIL does seeks an inquiry into the donation allegations. Mohit Ashok has demanded: A CBI investigation into the entire district administration's role in land and financial transactions related to the Ram Temple project.

A comprehensive audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

A forensic examination of the Trust's financial activities from its formation until the present.

Ashok has also questioned the legitimacy of the SIT probe itself. SIT under scrutiny One of the key disputes is over whether the SIT has the authority to investigate the Trust. Ashok says that the SIT lacks statutory or legal standing to probe the affairs of the Trust. He has also raised practical concerns, asking how whistleblowers or individuals with evidence are supposed to approach the SIT, claiming there is no publicly available mechanism for submitting documents or contacting investigators. READ ALSO | Ram temple funds row: SIT likely to submit probe report to CM Adityanath today He also pointed to delays in the investigation process, saying that despite assurances that findings would be submitted within days, no final report has yet been made public. According to him, these issues undermine confidence in the probe and strengthen the case for a CBI investigation and CAG audit.

Aam Aadmi Party workers stage a protest at Ayodhya's Ram Path over alleged irregularities and corruption against Ram Mandir Trust, in Ayodhya. (PTI)

Action by the UP govt On June 14, the UP government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team to investigate the allegations. The SIT consists of- Vijay Vishwas Pant, Divisional Commissioner, Lucknow.

Kiran S, Inspector General (Range).

Neel Ratan, Special Secretary, Finance. The team has been tasked with submitting preliminary and final reports at the earliest. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has repeatedly defended the decision to order an SIT probe, saying it was constituted at the request of the Trust. ‘Trying to insult Ayodhya dham’: Yogi Yogi Adityanath has urged political parties and devotees not to draw conclusions before the investigation is completed. He has appealed to anyone possessing documentary evidence to submit it to the SIT and said the probe would "separate truth from falsehood." "I request everyone and all parties involved to refrain from making baseless comments or statements that hurt the sentiments of Ram devotees. If anyone has any documentary evidence, they should kindly submit it to the SIT," Yogi said in Ayodhya, as per ANI. “We waited for 500 years; now wait another 15 days. Do not be misled by those who seek to defame Ayodhya and insult the Ram Janmabhoomi temple. Today, through misinformation campaigns, they are trying to insult Ayodhya Dham, the foremost among our sacred pilgrimage cities. They spread false propaganda,” he said. "If anyone is guilty, whoever they may be, they will not be spared--this is certain. What can these people teach us, those who treated Ram devotees in such a manner," he said. Opposition's allegations Samajwadi Party SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has demanded an impartial investigation and described the Uttar Pradesh government's silence on the issue as "suspicious." He has called for a judicial intervention, public release of CCTV footage and an independent inquiry into the allegations. He also mocked CM Yogi by asking for an SIT to investigate Yogi's "record-breaking Ayodhya visits."

Shiv Sena (UBT) Shiv Sena (UBT) has launched some of the strongest attacks on the BJP over the issue. In an editorial published in the party mouthpiece Saamana, the party alleged that the BJP had "looted" the Ram Temple. "The country has now witnessed what 'temple development' actually means--namely, the looting of the deity's donation boxes--at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Donations, gold, silver, and jewellery at the Ram Mandir were brazenly looted. Kar Sevaks shed their blood and made the ultimate sacrifice for the Ram Mandir, yet it was the BJP that looted that very temple. The way Mahmud of Ghazni looted the Somnath Temple, the BJP has looted the Ram Temple," the article read. The editorial also targeted Union home minister Amit Shah, alleging that temple loot cases across the country involved people linked to the BJP. “Many major temples across the country have been looted over the last decade, and all these looters appear to be within the BJP, sitting right in Mr Amit Shah's lap.” "At least such thefts and robberies have not occurred at the Ambabai Temple. The robbery of the donation box at the Ram Mandir represents a complete collapse of law and order," the paper read. Sanjay Raut's allegations Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut claimed that CCTV footage showed a "dacoity" involving more than ₹5 crore from temple offerings. He held both the Uttar Pradesh and Central governments responsible for the alleged theft and accused the BJP of "stealing everything", ranging from EVMs and votes to donations offered by devotees. Raut also announced plans for Uddhav Thackeray and party leaders to visit Ayodhya and seek blessings from Lord Ram. Aam Aadmi Party AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has also sharply criticised the government. Kejriwal questioned why no FIR had been filed despite allegations involving large sums of money. He claimed reports suggested cash worth around ₹200 crore, along with jewellery and diamonds, had been stolen. He asked why agencies such as the UP Police, ED and CBI had not registered cases and alleged that the government was protecting influential people.

Saurabh Bhardwaj from the AAP has accused CM Yogi of showing sudden sympathy for "donation thieves." READ ALSO | AAP's Sanjay Singh attacks BJP over ‘theft’ of Lord Ram's padukas, necklace in Ayodhya temple BJP's response The BJP and its allies have dismissed the allegations. Union minister Giriraj Singh accused opposition leaders of politicising the issue. “Questions are being raised by those who have no attachment to Ram. He (Akhilesh Yadav) is looking for an issue for the elections. But as long as Yogi Adityanath is in power, every criminal will certainly be punished,” he said.