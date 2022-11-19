SIT summons BJP national secy BL Santosh in MLA poaching case

The Special Investigation Team of the Telangana police probing the case of alleged attempt to poach four Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLAs into the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday summoned BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh for questioning in connection with the case.

A notice, dated November 16, was served on the BJP leader at his Bengaluru residence by assistant commissioner of police B Gangadhar, who is one of the investigating officer of the seven-member SIT headed by Hyderabad police commissioner C V Anand.

In the notice, the SIT asked Santosh to appear before the investigating officer at the Telangana Command and Control Centre, Hyderabad, at 10.30 am on November 21, for questioning in connection with the alleged poaching of the TRS MLAs.

“Failure to attend/comply with the terms of this Notice can render you liable for arrest under Section 41-A (3) and (4) of CrPC,” the notice said.

The notice said there are reasonable grounds to question Santosh to ascertain facts and circumstances from him, in relation to the present investigation into the alleged poaching of the TRS MLAs.

Santosh’s name was heard several times in the video tapes released by Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao showing purported conversation between the three accused – Ramachandra Bharati, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy with the four TRS MLAs – Pilot Rohit Reddy, Guvvala Balaraju, Rega Kantha Rao and B Harshavardhan Reddy at the farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad on October 26.

The videos, whose authenticity HT could not vouch for, showed that Ramachandra Bharathi, who claimed himself to be closer to the top BJP leaders in Delhi, negotiated with Rohit Reddy for bringing more MLAs along with him into the BJP before the by-election to Munugode assembly seat on November 3.

Saying that he had got clearance from the highest people in the party to lure the TRS MLAs, Bharathi asked the names of those who would be joining the BJP along with Rohit Reddy, but the latter refused to disclose the names till he met the BJP bosses personally.

Bharathi was heard telling the MLA he would arrange a meeting with B L Santosh, organising secretary of the BJP, after the deal is struck at Hyderabad. He even mentioned No. 1 and No. 2 in the BJP who would be coming Santosh’s place.

The SIT official instructed that Santosh would not commit any offence in future and not tamper with the evidences in the case in any manner. “You will not make any threat, inducement, or promise to any person acquainted with the fact of the case so as to dissuade him from disclosing such facts to the court or to the police officer,” the notice said.

Santosh was also asked to appear before the court as and when required and directed and join the investigation of the case as and when required.

The BJP leader, among the other things, was asked not to travel out of the country without prior intimation/permission from the Investigating Officer/Jurisdictional court.

