IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Sitaram Yechury hits out at government over rise in short distance train fares
"This government's disconnect with millions of Indians for whom the Railways are their economic lifeline &amp; sole connect with the rest of India is complete." said Sitaram Yechury (ANI Photo)
"This government's disconnect with millions of Indians for whom the Railways are their economic lifeline & sole connect with the rest of India is complete." said Sitaram Yechury (ANI Photo)
india news

Sitaram Yechury hits out at government over rise in short distance train fares

Yechury hits out at government over rise in fares of short distance trains
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:11 PM IST

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday hit out at the government over the rise in the ticket fares of short-distance passenger trains, and accused it of being "disconnected" with the masses.

Amid concerns over the issue, the Railways had on Wednesday said the "slightly high fares" were only meant to discourage unnecessary travel.

"This government's disconnect with millions of Indians for whom the Railways are their economic lifeline & sole connect with the rest of India is complete. This price rise and its shameless defence shall be appropriately answered by the people," Yechury said in a tweet.

The Railways maintained that since the coronavirus-triggered lockdown was eased, it was running only special trains. It started with long-distance trains and now, even short-distance passenger trains are being run as special trains.

As a special provision in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the fares of these trains have been fixed at par with the price of unreserved tickets of mail and express trains for the same distance, a statement from the railway ministry said.

For example, a ticket from Amritsar to Pathankot costs 55 now. Earlier, it was priced at 25. Similarly, a ticket of a passenger DMU between the Jalandhar City railway station and Ferozpur costs 60 now, while it used to cost 30 earlier.

"Railways would like to inform that these slightly higher fares for passenger and other short distance trains had been introduced to discourage people from avoidable travels and those which are not most necessary," the ministry said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sitaram yechury
Close
"This government's disconnect with millions of Indians for whom the Railways are their economic lifeline &amp; sole connect with the rest of India is complete." said Sitaram Yechury (ANI Photo)
"This government's disconnect with millions of Indians for whom the Railways are their economic lifeline & sole connect with the rest of India is complete." said Sitaram Yechury (ANI Photo)
india news

Sitaram Yechury hits out at government over rise in short distance train fares

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:11 PM IST
Yechury hits out at government over rise in fares of short distance trains
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.
india news

PM Modi targets DMK over seat-sharing talks with Congress in Tamil nadu

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:21 PM IST
  • "Today, the nation is seeing two distinct styles of politics- the opposition's misgovernance with corruption and NDA's governance with compassion," PM Modi said in the Coimbatore rally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Troops from India and Pakistan have traded fire since relations between the two countries deteriorated after the Pulwama suicide attack in February 2019.&nbsp;(ANI photo)
Troops from India and Pakistan have traded fire since relations between the two countries deteriorated after the Pulwama suicide attack in February 2019. (ANI photo)
india news

'No bearing on LAC situation': Army officials on LoC ceasefire

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:46 PM IST
"Situation along northern borders has no bearing on our decision along the LoC on Western front. Army prepared to meet all operational challenges, remains poised to mitigate threats," officials told news agency ANI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani interacts with Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.(ANI file photo)
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani interacts with Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.(ANI file photo)
india news

Will stop conversion of Hindu girls with a strict law: Gujarat CM Rupani

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:27 PM IST
"Assembly session is starting from March 1 and my government is willing to bring in a strict law against love jihad. We will not tolerate this act of kidnapping of Hindu girls," Rupani said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ISRO also confirmed that the launch rehearsal of PSLV-C51 was completed today.(PTI file photo)
ISRO also confirmed that the launch rehearsal of PSLV-C51 was completed today.(PTI file photo)
india news

ISRO to launch Amazonia-1, 18 co-passenger satellites onboard PSLV-C51 on Feb 28

ANI, Nellore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:07 PM IST
Amazonia-1 is the optical earth observation satellite of the National Institute for Space Research (INPE).
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of the Vistadome coach.(Image via Twitter)
A view of the Vistadome coach.(Image via Twitter)
india news

What are Railways' new Vistadome coaches? All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:04 PM IST
Vistadome coaches are European-style coaches equipped with advanced features such as large glass windows, glass roofs, observation lounges and rotatable seats which can rotate up to 180 degrees for passengers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE, HANDOUT IMAGE MADE AVAILABLE FROM ITBP** Chamoli: Damaged dam of the Rishi Ganga Power Project, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand�s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. More than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_07_2021_000055B)(PTI)
**EDS: BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE, HANDOUT IMAGE MADE AVAILABLE FROM ITBP** Chamoli: Damaged dam of the Rishi Ganga Power Project, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand�s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. More than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_07_2021_000055B)(PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: Months before Chamoli flood, satellite images showed crack

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:01 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (PTI)
Representational image. (PTI)
india news

Kashmir: National Conference, PDP welcome ceasefire along LoC

By Mir Ehsan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:46 PM IST
A joint statement issued by the armies of both countries said the move followed a discussion between India’s DGMO Lt Gen Paramjit Singh Sangha and his Pakistani counterpart, Maj Gen Nauman Zakaria
READ FULL STORY
Close
A UK judge cleared Nirav Modi's extradition to India on Thursday(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint Archives)
A UK judge cleared Nirav Modi's extradition to India on Thursday(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint Archives)
india news

'Money laundering charge established': UK judge clears Nirav Modi's extradition

Reported by Neeraj Chauhan | Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:52 PM IST
Prima facie CBI case has been established, a UK court said, adding that Nirav Modi and his brother conspired to defraud the Punjab National Bank (PNB).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference.(ANI)
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference.(ANI)
india news

'When will smart cities be built, rivers cleaned': Akhilesh Yadav asks BJP

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:12 PM IST
"BJP should give an answer to the people when will smart cities be built. They took the oath of 'Maa Ganga' to clean the river, but why is it still not clean. They had taken the 'Sankalp' of cleaning all the rivers in the country, but it is not happening," Yadav said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People wait in queue outside an airport. (HT FILE)
People wait in queue outside an airport. (HT FILE)
india news

Indian expats in UAE seek exemption from self-paid Covid tests on arrival

PTI, Dubai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:05 PM IST
India has since February 23 made it mandatory for passengers to produce the negative report of the RT-PCR tests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Images using Landsat data from the US Geological Survey and topographic data from the Shuttle Radar Topography Mission (SRTM). (Photo Credit: NASA Earth Observatory)
Images using Landsat data from the US Geological Survey and topographic data from the Shuttle Radar Topography Mission (SRTM). (Photo Credit: NASA Earth Observatory)
india news

Months before Chamoli tragedy, satellite images showed crack in mountain ice

By Neeraj Santoshi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:00 PM IST
Scientists from Dehradun’s Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, who visited the disaster scene, have come up with similar findings, minus the crack being visible months before
READ FULL STORY
Close
In just 9 days, the doubling rate of coronavirus cases in Mumbai has reduced to 294 days..(PTI)
In just 9 days, the doubling rate of coronavirus cases in Mumbai has reduced to 294 days..(PTI)
india news

Covid-19 spike in Mumbai: Here's how the hotspots changed in 9 days

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:55 PM IST
Here is the list of Covid hotspots in Mumbai, as of February 23.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In written response to a question in Lok Sabha earlier this month, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said a total of 10,752 cases of ceasefire violations have taken place along India's border with Pakistan in the last three years, in which 72 security personnel and 70 civilians were killed.(AP)
In written response to a question in Lok Sabha earlier this month, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said a total of 10,752 cases of ceasefire violations have taken place along India's border with Pakistan in the last three years, in which 72 security personnel and 70 civilians were killed.(AP)
india news

India, Pakistan agree to follow all ceasefire pacts

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:29 PM IST
The decision on ceasefire, effective since Wednesday midnight, was taken at a meeting between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India for decades has been subject to such proxy cross-border and relentless state-supported terrorist attacks from its neighbourhood.(PTI)
India for decades has been subject to such proxy cross-border and relentless state-supported terrorist attacks from its neighbourhood.(PTI)
india news

Would be compelled to take pre-emptive strike against imminent attack: India

PTI, United Nations
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:24 PM IST
Naidu told the meeting that exercising self-defence is a primary right of States to be exercised when the situation is imminent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac