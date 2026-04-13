Sitharaman accuses Stalin of creating false narrative to ‘score political points’ over advisory on wheat and paddy bonus

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday hit back at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for creating "false narratives" over the issue of the Centre's advisory on bonus to wheat and paddy farmers, saying the DMK party is trying to project itself as the protector of farmers and Tamil people.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman are at war of words over paddy bonuses ahead of Tamil Nadu elections.

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In a war of words on X, Sitharaman accused Stalin of misinterpreting the January 9 letter written by Expenditure Secretary V Vualnam to all state governments, and said that while most of the state governments across party lines understood the intent of the letter and responded in the spirit of cooperative federalism, only Chief Minister Stalin chose to "sensationalise" it.

Tamil Nadu is scheduled to go to polls on April 23.

In view of huge surplus stocks of wheat and paddy, the finance ministry's letter advised the state governments to review the existing bonus policy and consider discontinuing the bonus on wheat and paddy, and shift focus on incentives to promote pulses, oilseeds and millets in line with the national priorities for nutrition security, Atmanirbharta and sustainable agriculture.

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{{^usCountry}} While the letter was an advisory to the states, Stalin alleged on X that the Centre has "clearly asked" to review the existing bonus policy of the state government and consider discontinuing the bonus on paddy", and challenged Sitharaman to make public the January 9 letter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the letter was an advisory to the states, Stalin alleged on X that the Centre has "clearly asked" to review the existing bonus policy of the state government and consider discontinuing the bonus on paddy", and challenged Sitharaman to make public the January 9 letter. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Accepting the challenge, Sitharaman posted the letter on X and said the communication to the states is an "invitation" to share the responsibility of national food security, and such a challenge only exhibits the "false bravado" of Stalin. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Accepting the challenge, Sitharaman posted the letter on X and said the communication to the states is an "invitation" to share the responsibility of national food security, and such a challenge only exhibits the "false bravado" of Stalin. {{/usCountry}}

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"Any Chief Minister with even a passing commitment to national interest would welcome this. Instead, CM Thiru Stalin chose to distort a constructive suggestion into a manufactured grievance - because for the DMK, India's strategic requirements are not a concern, they are an opportunity to score political points," she said.

Advising Stalin not to waste time on anti-Centre rhetoric, Sitharaman asked him to explain to the people of Tamil Nadu why he is effectively giving away opportunities to foreign interests rather than making India self-reliant in pulses and oilseeds.

Sitharaman said that when essential food items depend on imports, domestic food security becomes vulnerable to external shocks and price fluctuations. That is not sustainable for a country of India's size. Expanding domestic production of pulses and oilseeds is not only an economic necessity but also a strategic need.

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"CM Thiru @mkstalin appears to continue with what he and his party are good at - draw a wedge between centre and states, create false narratives and project themselves as the protectors of farmers and other Tamil people," Sitharaman said.

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