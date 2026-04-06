No three-language formula in Tamil Nadu till DMK in power, says MK Stalin; accuses Centre of ‘Hindi imposition’

“As long as the DMK is in power, we will not allow the three-language policy in Tamil Nadu. The chances of victory look excellent. We will win all 234 constituencies,” Stalin told ANI on April 5.

Stalin slammed the formula, saying it aims to impose Hindi on the people of Tamil Nadu, adding that as long as the DMK is in power, he will not implement it in the state.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan are engaged in a war of words over the three-language formula under the National Education Policy (NEP), ahead of the elections in the state this month.

However, Stalin dismissed Pradhan’s claim that there is no Hindi imposition as ‘plainly dishonest’, arguing that linking crucial education funding to policy compliance removes any real element of choice.

Pradhan had said the new policy is a manifesto for linguistic liberation and that it does not mandate Hindi as one of the languages. “Portraying multilingualism as a threat is misplaced. Tamil is not weakened by the learning of additional languages; it is enriched when its speakers are multilingual, confident and linguistically empowered,” he wrote on X.

The remarks came a day after Stalin responded to Pradhan’s post on X, in which the Union minister defended the three-language formula. The Tamil Nadu chief minister said the policy attempts to dilute India’s linguistic diversity into a monochromatic, homogenised 'One India' framework.

“The claim that there is ‘no Hindi imposition’ is plainly dishonest. When a policy structurally corners non-Hindi-speaking states like Tamil Nadu into adopting a third language with little real choice, and when crucial education funding is tied to compliance, it ceases to be a matter of choice,” he said.

Also Read | Education minister slams Stalin over 'Hindi imposition' charge, defends 3-language formula

Stalin slams Centre for withholding funds under Samagra Shiksha scheme Stalin accused the Centre of punishing the state by withholding funds meant under 'Samagra Shiksha scheme' over its refusal to accept what he called Hindi imposition.

“It is nothing short of audacity to illegally withhold a humongous sum of ₹2,200 crore under the Samagra Shiksha scheme, effectively penalising Tamil Nadu for refusing to accept Hindi imposition. These are not discretionary grants but funds that rightfully belong to the people of Tamil Nadu, collected through taxes; they cannot be weaponised as a tool of coercion,” the CM added.

In an interview with ANI, Pradhan hit back at Stalin, saying he was trying to create fear among the people of Tamil Nadu, as the policy does not mandate Hindi.

“M.K. Stalin is doing politics. The National Education Policy nowhere says that only Hindi will be taught. In every state, the mother tongue will be taught. In addition, students can choose another Indian language. They just want to create fear. No language is being imposed on anyone under any scheme,” Pradhan said.