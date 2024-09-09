‘Situation in Gaza foremost concern, India supports ceasefire’: Jaishankar in Riyadh

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Monday called for a ceasefire in conflict zone Gaza “as soon as possible”.



Addressing the First India-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Foreign Ministers' Meeting, Jaishankar said that the situation in Gaza is the foremost concern.



“India’s position in this regard has been principled and consistent. While we condemn acts of terrorism and hostage-taking, we are deeply pained by the continuing death of innocent civilians. Any response must take into account the principles of humanitarian law. We support a ceasefire as soon as possible,” the minister said.



ALSO READ: Fallout of West Asia conflict emphasises need for derisking: EAM Jaishankar External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.(PTI file)

​"On the larger issue, we have consistently stood for a resolution of the Palestinian issue through a two-State solution. We have also contributed to the building of Palestinian institutions and capacities. Where the humanitarian situation is concerned, we have provided relief and increased our support to UNRWA," Jaishankar added.



ALSO READ: At CII Conclave, Jaishankar lays out vision for stronger India-Mediterranean ties

‘Adversity brings out real importance of friendships’: Jaishankar

The minister said that “adversity" brings out the real importance of friendships.



“The pandemic underlined how relevant we are to each other for health security, food security and maritime security. Similarly, the demands of AI, of electric mobility and of green growth highlight the importance of sharing human resources,” he said.



“Conflict and tensions bring out the importance of cooperating on connectivity. In a world moving towards multipolarity, we can be mutually supportive of each other’s aspirations,” the minister added.

Jaishankar added that the relationship between India and the GCC is rooted in a “rich tapestry of history, culture, and shared values.”



“These bonds have grown stronger with time, evolving into a partnership that spans economics, energy, defence, technology, education, people to people ties and beyond. ​There are many ways to contemplate our partnership. Let me offer the framework of 3Ps – People, Prosperity and Progress,” he added.



“Close to 9 million Indians work and live amongst you, acting as a living bridge between us. Their contributions to your economic progress are widely recognised. We thank you for ensuring their welfare and comfort,” Jaishankar said.