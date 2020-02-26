NSA Ajit Doval visits hotspots of violence in north-east Delhi, says situation under control

india

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 17:09 IST

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, the Centre’s point person to restore law and order in north-east Delhi, headed back to the hotspots of violence over the last three days to review the situation.

Doval, who also travelled to Maujpur that had witnessed street clashes for two days, told reporters that the police had established peace in the national capital.

Doval also underscored that he had been tasked to visit the affected areas and hold review meetings by Home Minister Amit Shah.