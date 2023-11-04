Situation under control: Karnataka govt to health ministry amid zika scare

The Karnataka government on Friday wrote to the Union Health Ministry on the detection of Zika virus in mosquitoes in the state’s Chikkaballapura district and stated that the situation is “well under control.”

34 serum samples, including those diagnosed with fever, have been submitted, the govt told the health ministry (HT Archives)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The state health department said in the letter that in view of Zika virus detected in Aedes mosquitoes in Talakayalabetta village in Chikkaballapura district, vector control measures have been intensified and actions taken.

“An area of 5 km diameter is notified as ‘Containment Zone (CZ)’ for surveillance purposes,” the letter said. “The serum samples of pregnant women have been submitted to the National Institute of Virology, Bengaluru. Indoor space spray with Pyrethrum (2%) is being done in the affected village. Information, Education and Communication (IEC) sessions are conducted in the villages of CZ,” the state government said.

It also said there are five villages in the CZ and has a primary healthcare centre. So far, 34 serum samples including those of fever cases have been submitted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The situation is being closely monitored by the state programme division and necessary technical support is provided. Further, an advisory regarding measures to be followed for Zika virus disease prevention by Healthcare workers and the general public is issued by the Health Commissioner. In total, the situation is well under control,” it added.

Health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Thursday said officials of the department have held a special meeting and chalked out a plan to take necessary precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

“So far, the Zika virus has not been detected in humans. However, as a precautionary measure, the blood samples of those affected by the fever have been sent for further testing and the report will be received in three days,” he had said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The minister also requested the public to not panic, as the Zika virus is not as deadly as the Nipah virus.

Following the detection of the Zika virus in a mosquito pool gathered from Talakayalabetta village in Chikkaballapura district, the Karnataka health department has taken immediate action by instructing the district authorities to intensify surveillance efforts.

“Serum samples of fever cases with symptoms of red eyes, headache, rashes, muscle pain and joint pain lasting for two to seven days may be sent to the NIV for testing. The serum sample of the family members of a positive case, if any, should be submitted to the NIV for confirmation,” an advisory issued by state health commissioner Randeep D said.

According to a report from the National Institute of Virology’s state unit in Bengaluru, mosquito samples collected from the village, located within the jurisdiction of the Dibburahalli Primary Health Centre (PHC), were found to be carrying the Zika Virus, with positive test results received on October 18.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Due to the known risks of Zika Virus Disease (ZVD), particularly its association with microcephaly and other congenital anomalies in newborns, the advisory recommends the collection and submission of serum and urine samples from all pregnant women residing in areas where Aedes mosquito pools or human serum tests positive for the Zika virus to the NIV for testing. This proactive approach is crucial to safeguard public health in the affected regions.

(With PTI inputs)