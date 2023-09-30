Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Six days, 8 rallies: PM Modi's busy schedule in 4 poll-bound states from today

Six days, 8 rallies: PM Modi's busy schedule in 4 poll-bound states from today

ByManjiri Chitre
Sep 30, 2023 10:58 AM IST

PM Narendra Modi is set to hold a mega election campaign in four poll-bound states - MP, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh - for six days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a mega election campaign in four poll-bound states - Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh - beginning on Saturday. During his visits, Modi will hold as many as eight rallies in six days between September 30 and October 6, and is also scheduled to launch various projects and several public welfare schemes.

Also read: PM Modi to launch week-long ‘Sankalp Saptaah’ at Bharat Mandapam for aspirational blocks today

PM Modi's visit to Chhattisgarh

PM Modi's busy schedule in 4 poll-bound states from today

On Saturday, Modi will visit Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur to attend the concluding ceremony of two 'Parivartan Yatras' of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He will also address the ‘Parivartan Mahasankalp’ rally at the Science College ground around 2 pm, state BJP chief Arun Sao told the media. He will return to the state on October 3 for public meetings in Jagdalpur in Bastar.

PM Modi's visit to Telangana

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

On October 1, Modi will visit Telangana's Mahabubnagar district where he will lay the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects worth more than 13,500 crore. According to a government release, the projects are related to important sectors like road, rail, petroleum and natural gas, and higher education. The PM will also flag off a train service through video conferencing.

Also read: Ahead of Gandhi Jayanti, PM Modi calls upon people across nation for cleanliness drive

He will also inaugurate five new buildings of the University of Hyderabad - the School of Economics, School of Mathematics and Statistics, School of Management Studies, Lecture Hall Complex – III, and Sarojini Naidu School of Arts & Communication (Annexe).

He will return to the state on October 3 for public meetings in Nizamabad district.

PM Modi's visit to Madhya Pradesh

On October 2, Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh for a day where he is expected to hold two public meetings in Gwalior. Later on October 6, he will return to the state to visit Jodhpur - a region considered a stronghold of chief minister Ashok Gehlot. He will also reportedly travel to Jabalpur and Jagdalpur to hold public gatherings.

PM Modi's visit to Rajasthan

Reportedly, the PM will be in Congress-ruled Rajasthan on October 2 where he will hold a public rally in Chittorgarh.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
election campaign pm modi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP