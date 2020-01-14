Six days after TN policeman’s murder, two terror suspects nabbed in Udipi

india

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 21:38 IST

In a major breakthrough, the Karnataka police on Tuesday nabbed two suspected of gunning down Tamil Nadu Special Sub Inspector Wilson (57) in Kanniyakumari district last week, at the temple town of Udupi.

Acting on specific inputs provided by the Intelligence Bureau and the Tamil Nadu police, a special team took the duo - Abdul Shameem (32) and Thoufiq (28) into custody. The Mangaluru and Udupi police, who kept waiting at the railway station, whisked away the two immediately on their landing at Udupi in the morning.

They would be brought to Kanniyakumari for further interrogation.

Wilson, who was on a routine vehicle check duty at the Padanthaalmoodu check post near Kaliyakavilai, was shot dead from close range by the assailants who arrived in an SUV on the night of January 8. The cop who sustained bullet injuries died shortly after arrival at the hospital.

Police were able to identify the suspects with the help of CCTV footages secured from near the crime spot in which the two assailants were seen running towards Thiruvananthapuram on the National Highway.

So far, the motive for the murder still remains a mystery. But police sources maintained that it was an act of revenge after the police busted fundamentalist outfits and modules plotting to carry out terrorist strikes.

The duo, alleged to be part of a terror module, is also engaged in radicalising youth and providing training in handling arms and ammunition.

Soon after the murder, an alert was sounded by Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnakata to track and nab them. The Tamil Nadu police had announced a reward of Rs 7 lakh to those providing information on their whereabouts.

Of the two, Shameem was wanted in connection with the 2013 murder of Hindu Munnani functionary KPS Suresh Kumar in Chennai.