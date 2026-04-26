Six injured as Delhi-Zurich Swiss flight aborts takeoff after engine ‘issue’

Six passengers were injured after a Swiss Air flight bound for Zurich aborted its takeoff following an engine fire at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday.

The Swiss airline said it was arranging alternative travel for passengers.(Ishan Jain/X)

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The A330 aircraft, operating flight LX147, was carrying 228 passengers and four infants when the incident occurred shortly after 1 am, news agency PTI reported. Sources said smoke was seen from the port side near one of the landing gears, following an issue with an engine during the takeoff roll.

The flight crew immediately halted the takeoff and activated emergency evacuation procedures on the runway.

"Shortly after takeoff, just after 1 am local time in India, an issue occurred with one of the engines. The crew rejected the takeoff and, following an assessment of the situation, decided as a precaution to evacuate the aircraft," an airline spokesperson said.

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{{^usCountry}} "All passengers and crew evacuated the aircraft via the emergency slides. Six passengers are currently undergoing medical evaluation. For a small number of individuals who were unable to use the slides, stairs were provided," the spokesperson added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "All passengers and crew evacuated the aircraft via the emergency slides. Six passengers are currently undergoing medical evaluation. For a small number of individuals who were unable to use the slides, stairs were provided," the spokesperson added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Their condition of the injured is not immediately known. Further details are awaited. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Their condition of the injured is not immediately known. Further details are awaited. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A passenger, Ishan Jain, posted pictures and videos on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A passenger, Ishan Jain, posted pictures and videos on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Everyone is safe, only minor injuries to few. They have arranged hotel stay and alternate flights,” he added in a comment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Everyone is safe, only minor injuries to few. They have arranged hotel stay and alternate flights,” he added in a comment. {{/usCountry}}

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The airline said it was arranging alternative travel for passengers, while Swiss technical specialists are expected to reach Delhi to examine the aircraft and determine further steps.

Delhi International Airport Limited issued an advisory saying that a full emergency was declared in the early hours of Sunday due to the incident. All prescribed safety protocols were promptly executed and passengers were safely evacuated, while airport operations remained unaffected, it added.

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The development comes days after another runway-related incident at the same airport. On April 16, an Akasa Air aircraft and a SpiceJet plane were involved in a minor ground collision near Terminal 1. The Akasa flight was being taxied out for departure while the SpiceJet aircraft was taxiing in after arrival when the two hit each other.

According to aviation authorities, the SpiceJet aircraft struck the horizontal tail surface of the Akasa plane, causing damage to parts of both aircraft. Passengers and crew were safely disembarked, and both planes were grounded for checks.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anita Goswami ...Read More Anita Goswami is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she primarily covers Indian and international news. With four years of industry experience, she has led coverage of Indian General elections, Assembly elections, and national polls in the United States, Canada, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Her reporting covers global wars and major events, including Operation Sindoor, Sheikh Hasina's ouster and the Mahakumbh Mela. She verifies facts and uses clear sources to ensure accurate reporting. As former Chief Copy Editor at Storytailors, she managed teams to produce top-quality content for networks like NDTV, Profit, CNBC-TV18, Upstox and News18. Her work is featured in NDTV, Meaww, and Global Pulse. Throughout her tenure, Anita has collaborated with and been mentored by top industry experts. When not reading, Anita can be found outdoors or at a bakery. Fields of interest: Indian political history, international elections, historical policy analysis, global conflicts, cultural events, Formula 1, art, media ethics and reporting on socio-political change over time. Read Less

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