Six injured as escort vehicles in Sarbananda Sonowal’s convoy collide in Assam

Silchar: Six people, including four police personnel, were injured on Sunday after escort vehicles in Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s convoy collided with a car on the Hatiali Bypass in Assam’s Dibrugarh district, police said. The accident took place on the Hatiali Bypass in Assam’s Dibrugarh district, police said.

The accident took place in the afternoon when Sonowal, former Assam chief minister, and Rajya Sabha MP Rameswar Teli were travelling from Dibrugarh to Sonowal’s ancestral village, Bindhakata, in Chabua.

According to police officers, three vehicles from the minister’s convoy were involved in the collision after one of the vehicles hit a Hyundai Creta.

Police officers added that the vehicle carrying Sonowal was not one of them and that Teli escaped unhurt.

“Today afternoon, one escort vehicle from the cavalcade of Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal hit one civilian vehicle near Hatiali under Chabua police station. As a result, six persons, including four policemen, were injured. They were taken to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in the same ambulance of the convoy,” Dibrugarh superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Abhijeet Dilip said.

“All injured persons, including the policemen, are out of danger and are undergoing treatment at AMCH, Dibrugarh,” SP Dilip said.

Police teams were deployed to manage traffic and clear the road.

Sonowal currently serves as Union Minister for ports, shipping and waterways and served as Assam’s chief minister from 2016 to 2021 before joining the Union cabinet.

An inquiry has been initiated to ascertain the circumstances leading to the accident, police officers said..