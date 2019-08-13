Six killed after houses collapse in heavy rains in Chamoli

india

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 00:05 IST

Dehradun

At least six persons, including three children, were killed in three separate incidents after heavy rains damaged their houses in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Monday morning, said state disaster response force (SDRF) officials.

The bodies of all the deceased were recovered from the rubble, the officials said.

“The SDRF team received information about the incident Monday morning around 8 after which it reached the spot to begin the rescue work. In one of the incidents in Gauchar area of the district, two bodies were recovered from the remains of a crumbled house which was damaged due to heavy rains,” said Praveen Alok, SDRF official. “The deceased were a 23-year-old woman and her nine-month-old daughter,” he said.

In the second incident in the same area, “The SDRF recovered the body of another 21-year-old woman was stuck under the debris of her house which collapsed due to the rain.”

“Three more bodies, including two girls aged six and eight, and a man aged 24 years, were recovered from a collapsed house. So far there have been six confirmed deaths and many livestock have been swept away by the rains in the district,” said Alok.

Confirming the deaths, district information officer GS Bhatt said, “Teams of SDRF and other agencies concerned are present in the area to clear the muck. They are also ready to tackle any other emergency situation.”

Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat extended condolences to the deceased and the affected families in a press release issued by the CM office.

He instructed the district administration to, “provide every possible help to the affected families and expedite the speed of rescue work in the area”.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 00:05 IST