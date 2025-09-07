Six killed as cable of cargo ropeway snaps in Gujarat

Six people were killed when a cargo ropeway trolley collapsed as its cables snapped on Saturday afternoon at 3.30pm at the Shaktipeeth site on Pavagadh Hill in Panchmahal district of Gujarat, police said. A trolley carrying construction material for the ropeway in Pavagadh broke down, in Panchmahal on Saturday. Six people died in the incident.(ANI Grab )

“Six people have died after the cargo ropeway trolley fell from the fourth tower as the cables snapped. The deceased include three local residents, two from Kashmir and one person from Rajasthan. We are investigating the exact cause of the incident,” said Ravindra Asari, inspector general of police, Godhra-Panchmahal range.

The deceased include two ropeway operators, two labourers and two others who were near the site when the accident happened. The passenger ropeway, which ferries pilgrims to the Kalika Mata Temple, had been shut due to bad weather but the goods ropeway remained in use for ongoing construction activities.

“The Collector has set up a committee, and a primary report will be submitted to the government soon. Accordingly, the next steps will be taken,” according to Gujarat minister Rushikesh Patel.

“It was a ropeway to carry goods that crashed at noon today. Five persons were inside the cabin and on their way back from the top when the cables snapped near the fourth tower and it crashed with tower number one so this is where the impact came, killing all five. One person who was at the scene also died due to the impact,” Ajay Dahiya, collector of Panchmahal, told HT.

At Pavagadh, one ropeway is for passengers and the other is to transport goods.

Those who lost their lives were identified as Annaji alias Bhairavlal Ratilal Jat, resident of Gitawas in Rajasthan, who worked at a hotel, Mohammed Anwar Mahmad Sharifkhan and Balvantsingh Dhaniram, both residents of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir and employed as ropeway operators, Dilipsinh Narvatsingh Koli, deployed as temple security, Hiteshbhai Hasmukhbhai Baria, working at the temple’s food service facility and Sureshbhai Rayjibhai Koli, a flower trader.

Dahiya said that all the deceased have been identified and confirmed that there were no injured persons and no additional casualties. He has ordered the formation of a technical committee to investigate the cause of the incident. “We will investigate all aspects, especially the maintenance part,” said Dahiya while adding that the operator for the goods ropeway was hired by the temple trust.

The passenger ropeway is operated and maintained by Usha Breco Limited, which has been running the service since it was commissioned in 1986.

Police, fire brigade teams and district officials reached the spot soon after the incident and began rescue work. Bodies were recovered from the site and taken for postmortem. The Panchmahal district administration has ordered an inquiry to determine the cause of the rope snapping and to review maintenance and operational safety of the system. Officials are examining whether the trolley was carrying material beyond its load capacity and if there were lapses in routine checks.

The Pavagadh ropeway has witnessed a major accident in the past. In January 2003, a hauling rope snapped, causing three cable cars to fall, killing seven persons including two women and a child, and injuring 24. The incident had led to large-scale rescue operations involving the army and air force and prompted a detailed technical review before services resumed.

The Pavagadh ropeway, built in 1986, is a mono-cable gondola system that carries pilgrims from the base station to near the Kalika Mata Temple, which is one of the most important Shaktipeeths in the country and part of the Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Thousands of devotees visit the hill daily, and construction work is being carried out to upgrade facilities and improve pilgrim amenities.