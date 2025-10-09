Six of family swept away while swimming in Tumakuru: Police

Six members of a family are suspected to have been killed after they were swept away by strong currents while swimming in the Markonahali Dam near Yadiyur in Kunigal taluk, Tumakuru district, police said. Six members of a family are suspected to have been killed after they were swept away by strong currents while swimming in the Markonahali Dam near Yadiyur in Kunigal taluk, Tumakuru district. (File Photo)

Four bodies— that of Sajia (23), Arbin (26), Tabassum (45) and Mahib (1) and have been recovered so far, they said, adding that 44-year-old Shabnam and 4-year-old Mifra were still missing.

The sole survivor of the accident, Nawaz (45), was rescued in a critical condition and is receiving treatment at a private hospital in Tumakuru, said police.

Officials said that intensive search operations were currently underway in full swing to locate the remaining members of the family.

The family lived in Tumakuru city and were visiting relatives at nearby Magadipalya village when they decided to visit the reservoir and subsequently have a post-lunch swim, said police, addingthat they were unaware of the strong undercurrents that quickly pulled them away.

Nagamangala rural police inspector B Niranjan said the family was familiar with the spot and visited it regularly for picnics.

“They entered the water around noon, unaware of the strong current. Locals rushed to the spot upon hearing their screams and managed to rescue Nawaz,” he said.

He added that two bodies were recovered on Tuesday and two more by Wednesday.

“This is the first such incident in Nagamangala where six people drowned in one tragedy,” Niranjan noted.

Rescue teams from the fire department and police stations in Huliyurdurga, Amruthuru, and Nagamangala have been deployed, using boats and divers to comb the backwaters, said people aware of the matter. Local residents have also joined the operation, they said.

The Mandya district administration has sent additional personnel and equipment to speed up the search.

Officials engaged in searches said that the rescue effort will continue through the night if the need for the same were to arise.