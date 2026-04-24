...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Six Pak nationals sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment for drug smuggling

The accused were apprehended from a Pakistani fishing boat off Gujarat coast in December 2021.

Updated on: Apr 24, 2026 11:19 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

A special court in Gujarat's Bhuj city on Friday sentenced six Pakistani nationals to 20 years in prison for smuggling heroin valued at 384 crore into India.

A case was registered against the accused at ATS police station under the NDPS Act.(X/@narcoticsbureau/ Representational)

The accused were apprehended from a Pakistani fishing boat off Gujarat coast in December 2021 in a joint operation conducted by the Indian Coast Guard and Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad.

Holding the six men guilty, Judge V A Buddha of the special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act court said they were involved in a serious crime of targeting India's youth and pushing them into drug addiction.

The accused were identified as Mohammad Wagher (31), Dadhansh Wagher (24), Sagar Wagher (23), Ismail Barala (75), Mohammad Kungra (24) and Ashfaq Wagher (26), all residents of Karachi.

Drug addiction is a national problem and can directly affect the nation's internal security, the judgement stated.

 
gujarat pakistan boat
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and PM Modi address LIVE
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and PM Modi address LIVE
Home / India News / Six Pak nationals sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment for drug smuggling
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.