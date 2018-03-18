Six-year-old girl found hanging from tree on outskirts of Lucknow

The body of a six-year-old girl who went missing from Madiaon on March 15, was found hanging from a tree in the thickets of a village 30 km away in the Maal area on the outskirts of Lucknow on Sunday, police said.

Inspector in charge of Madiaon police station Amar Nath Yadav said the girl, a Class 2 student of a private school in Madiaon, did not return home from school on March 15. He said the girl’s father, a mason, had lodged an FIR the same night accusing his neighbour and his wife of kidnapping the child.

The child’s body was found near the neighbour’s house in their native Lodhkheda village of Maal.

“While the family and police were searching for the girl, her decomposed body was found hanging from a tree in Kolwa forest area in Maal on Sunday,” Yadav said.

The girl was in school uniform and her belt was found tied around her neck. The body’s condition suggested that she was killed immediately after her disappearance on March 15, Yadav said.

The child’s father alleged that she was murdered after being raped but police have ruled out rape.

Late Sunday night, SSP Lucknow Deepak Kumar shifted inspector in-charge of Madiaon police station Amar Nath Yadav to police lines and suspended sub-inspector Veer Pal over negligence in the case.

Police have taken the neighbour Brijesh and his wife Asha into custody for interrogation after they were accused by the girl’s father of being involved in the crime.

The girl’s father also accused the police of being negligent and ignoring his charge against the couple. Madiaon police had taken the couple for interrogation on March 16 but later freed them. The girl’s father claimed that Brijesh and Asha committed the crime for revenge.

He alleged that the couple had earlier threatened to kidnap his child when their 17-year-old daughter went missing on February 15. He said the couple had then accused him of being involved in their daughter’s disappearance, but she had later returned and confessed that she had gone away on her own will.

Meanwhile, Brijesh and Asha’s daughter again disappeared on March 10 and has not been found yet.

.