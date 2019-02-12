Six-year-old twins kidnapped from school bus in Madhya Pradesh

A businessman’s six-year-old twins - both boys - were kidnapped at gunpoint from their school bus near Nayagaon in Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday, the police said.

The family of the kidnapped children lives in Sitapur on the Uttar Pradesh side of Chitrakoot, three kilometres from Sadguru Public School where the two boys are studying in lower kindergarten. Their father deals in herbal oils.

Following the incident, superintendent of police, Chitrakoot (UP), Manoj Jha said all entry and exit points had been sealed and police teams were working in coordination with the Satna police.

The incident took place when the school bus was transporting the children from the school’s Janki Kund campus in Nayagaon police area of Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh.

Two armed men boarded the bus and held the conductor Ram Kumar, driver Rinku, and two women attendants at gunpoint. The criminals, who had covered their faces with saffron stoles, kidnapped the two boys from among the 35 children on board around 12.40pm, eyewitnesses told the police.

The bus staff told the police that the criminals escaped on a motorcycle. They said that the bus driver chased them for a while, but the criminals entered a lane where the bus could not enter and disappeared. Ram Kumar informed the police and the school authorities about the incident.

Superintendent of police, Satna, Santosh Singh Gaur was on the spot but refused to comment on the incident.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and saw the CCTV footage of how the twins were kidnapped at gunpoint from the school bus.

“We are investigating the matter, our teams are alert and we have informed other district police officials as well. The reason behind the kidnapping is yet to be ascertained,” said Satna assistant superintendent of police Gautam Singh Solanki.

Chitrakoot is the name of a town in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh as well as a district of the same name in Uttar Pradesh.

