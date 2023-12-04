Six-party alliance Zoram People's Movement wins Mizoram assembly election, setback for CM Zoramthanga's MNF

The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), an alliance of six regional parties, secured the majority in the Mizoram assembly on Monday, winning 21 of the 40 seats and leading in six others as votes were being counted, according to the Election Commission (EC) data showed.

Chief minister Zoramthanga and e ZPM's CM candidate Lalduhoma

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) was leading in 10 seats, the BJP in three and the Congress in one, it said.

Top 10 points on Mizoram election results 2023:

Chief minister Zoramthanga lost the Aizawl East-1 seat to ZPM's Lalthansanga after three rounds of counting. Deputy chief minister Tawnluia lost to ZPM candidate W Chhuanawma in the Tuichang seat by a margin of 909 votes. The prominent ZPM winners include the party's CM face Lalduhoma who bagged the Serchhip seat by defeating his MNF rival J Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng by 2,982 votes. The ZPM won the Kolasib, Chalfilh, Tawi, Aizawl North-II, Aizawl West-I, Aizawl West-II, Aizawl West-III, Aizawl South-I, Aizawl South-III, Lengteng, Tuichang, Champhai North, Tuikum, Hrangturzo, South Tuipui, Lunglei West, Lunglei South, Lawngtlai East. Mizoram health minister and MNF candidate R Lalthangliana lost to ZPM's Jeje Lalpekhlua in the South Tuipui seat. Lalnghinglova Hmar of ZPM emerged victorious in the Aizawl West-II constituency, defeating state cabinet minister Lalruatkima. ZPM chief ministerial candidate Lalduhoma said he was not surprised by the result, as he had expected this since the beginning. "...I am not surprised this is what I expected... Let the full results come out... The counting process is going on..." Lalduhoma said. Lalduhoma said he will meet the governor on Tuesday or Wednesday to stake claim to for the government in Mizoram. The elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly were held on November 7, with the MNF facing a stout challenge from the ZPM, Congress, and the BJP. Mizoram's political landscape has been dominated by the Congress and the MNF since it attained full statehood in 1987.

(With inputs from agencies)

