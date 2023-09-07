6-yr-old girl kidnapped in Mumbai rescued from Shalimar Express train 500km away

NAGPUR: A six-year-old girl kidnapped in Mumbai was rescued from a train in Buldhana district of Maharashtra nearly 500km away on Wednesday, police said. Police said 33-year-old Rathinshankar Ghosh from Kolkata who allegedly kidnapped the girl was also arrested from the train by the joint team of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Railway Police and Shegaon Police.

A joint team of RPF, Railway Police and the Shegaon Police carried out the search in Shalimar Express that led to the rescue of the little girl (PTI File Image)

Senior police inspector Ranveer Singh said the RPF received information from the Mumbai police that a girl was kidnapped by a man from Nagpada in Mumbai and that based on the CCTV footage, the kidnapper had boarded the Shalimar Express for Kolkata.

Security personnel at the Shegaon station conducted a thorough search of the train and found Ghosh hiding in a washroom. Police said Ghosh told them that he had been hiding in the washroom at previous stations too to stay under the radar. But at Shegaon station, the cops insisted that he come out.

The suspect was questioned by RPF’s Ranjan Telang and Vinod Ingle. Ghosh finally took them to the girl in the train’s unreserved compartment. He had convinced her to lie down on the top berth and covered her with a bed sheet.

“We are also investigating whether Ghosh of Kolkata was involved in a larger human trafficking racket,” Singh said.

