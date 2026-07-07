Siya, Chetan's chats indicate they ‘married secretly’: Pune police in Ketan Agarwal murder case

The analysis of Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary's chats hint that they had “married secretly”, months before the duo murdered the former's fiancee Ketan Agarwal, a Pune police official said on Tuesday.

A probe is underway to verify unconfirmed reports of a marriage between Siya Goyal and her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Goyal and Chaudhary are accused of killing 25-year-old Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal by allegedly pushing him off a clip at the Lohagad fort on June 18. While Agarwal and Goyal were set to marry on November 18 this year, a probe is underway to verify unconfirmed reports of a marriage between Goyal and her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary.

“Analysis of chats exchanged between Siya and Chetan indicates that they had secretly married. There are unconfirmed reports also about their marriage. We are verifying this claim and also checking whether the marriage was legally registered,” a senior official from the Pune Rural Police told PTI news agency.

The cops had earlier told a Pune court that the accused had been using sign and code language in their chats.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The accused have been remanded to judicial custody after having been in police custody for over a week and investigators are examining digital evidence recovered from both Goyal and Chaudhary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused have been remanded to judicial custody after having been in police custody for over a week and investigators are examining digital evidence recovered from both Goyal and Chaudhary. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Among the digital evidence being perused by the cops, a Snapchat message sent by Goyal to a friend is also under the scanner. In the text, the accused allegedly told her friend her marriage to Ketan was not going to take place, PTI reported. The message allegedly read: “Send your Aadhaar card front and back side photo for tickets for the wedding, which is anyway not going to take place, but still do send it.”

Also Read | 'Siya, Chetan used sign, coded language in chats': Cops reveal while asking for extended police custody

Accused refuse polygraph, had allegedly discussed murder plan with Beed youth

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Goyal and Chaudhary were remanded to 14 days of judicial custody on July 3 after being presented before Wadgaon Maval Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) A M Vibhute.

The court refused the extension of their police remand and rejected the Pune Rural police’s request to subject the accused to polygraph tests. This came after the defence opposed the move. The prosecution had argued that further custodial interrogation was necessary to decode the conversations and advance the investigation, according to an earlier HT report.

Police suspect that both Goyal and Chaudhary had allegedly discussed their plan to kill Agarwal with a youth from Beed, also a former classmate of the latter.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The accused had reportedly invited him to accompany them to Lohagad Fort on June 18, but the youth declined and allegedly advised them not to carry out the act. Investigation revealed that the youth was in regular contact with Chaudhary in the days leading up to the murder, following which police started examining the trio's call detail records, digital chats and other electronic evidence to get clarity on the sequence of events.