Siya taken to Pune's Lohagad Fort to recreate Ketan's murder scene, same-weight dummy used

Pune-based realtor Ketan Vishal Agarwal’s fiancée, Siya Goyal, was taken to Lohagad Fort on Sunday to recreate the sequence of events leading to the alleged murder of Agarwal on June 18, police said.

Police brought accused Siya Goyal for crime scene recreation(Gif made via a ANI video)

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“The police reconstructed the entire chain of events, including the route taken by the accused, their positions at the spot, the actions allegedly carried out and the manner in which the incident unfolded,” Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill said.

“While the sequence of events was recreated, Siya provided details about the route taken, their positions and how the incident took place,” Gill added.

Deputy superintendent of police Gajanan Tompe said that police had also created a dummy of the same weight as Ketan for the reconstruction of the scene.

Also Read | Role of ‘Mittals’ surfaces in Siya-Ketan matchmaking amid Pune murder case probe: ‘Never expected she could do this’

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{{^usCountry}} Police officers said that the exercise was conducted to verify the claims made by the accused about the manner in which Agarwal was allegedly pushed from the fort. Investigators are examining the exact circumstances leading to the death and the role played by both accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police officers said that the exercise was conducted to verify the claims made by the accused about the manner in which Agarwal was allegedly pushed from the fort. Investigators are examining the exact circumstances leading to the death and the role played by both accused. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Agarwal (25) was a director in his family firm, Success Group, which is one of the largest developers of warehouses across Maharashtra. In February this year, he got engaged to Siya Goyal, 20, with his maternal uncle playing matchmaker, and the two were set to wed this November, for which hotels had been booked in Udaipur. Goyal, too, comes from an affluent business family in Pune. But unknown to the Agarwals, she was in love with Chetan Chaudhary, 22. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Agarwal (25) was a director in his family firm, Success Group, which is one of the largest developers of warehouses across Maharashtra. In February this year, he got engaged to Siya Goyal, 20, with his maternal uncle playing matchmaker, and the two were set to wed this November, for which hotels had been booked in Udaipur. Goyal, too, comes from an affluent business family in Pune. But unknown to the Agarwals, she was in love with Chetan Chaudhary, 22. {{/usCountry}}

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Ketan died on June 18 after falling from Lohagad Fort. Police arrested Siya and Chetan were on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy under Sections 103 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

During the investigation, police said Siya allegedly told them that she did not want to marry Agarwal and had planned the crime with Chetan because she feared that calling off the wedding would bring disrepute to her family.

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Also Read | Siya met Chetan through her brother: A cricket connection in Pune fort murder

The investigation is also focusing on the alleged planning of the crime, the movements of the accused before and after the incident, their digital trail, and the motive behind the murder, a senior police officer said.

Police are also verifying various pieces of evidence collected during the investigation as part of the probe into the case.

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