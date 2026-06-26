Siya Goyal's lover Chetan ‘instigated’ her to kill her fiance Ketan Aggarwal, say cops in Pune fort murder case

The alleged murder of Pune realtor Ketan Aggarwal has seen another twist, with the police saying that it was his fiancée Siya Goyal’s lover Chetan Chaudhary who instigated her to kill him at the Lohagad fort. According to a report by news agency PTI, the police said the angle came to light after questioning both accused, Goyal and Chaudhary.

L to R: Accused Siya Goyal, victim Ketan Agarwal, co-accused Chetan Chaudhary(Sourced and linkedin.com/agarwalketan)

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"From the questioning of both the accused, it has come to light that it was Chaudhary who instigated Siya Goyal to eliminate Agarwal at Lohagad Fort," a police official told the news agency, adding that Goyal's brother was also questioned in the case.

In a related development, the Maharashtra government accepted the Aggarwal family's demand for a fast-track trial before a court, with noted lawyer Ujjwal Nikam as special prosecutor.

Twenty-year-old Siya Goyal and 22-year-old Chetan Chaudhary, who were allegedly in a relationship, are accused of hatching a conspiracy to kill 25-year-old Ketan Aggarwal, who was allegedly pushed off a cliff at Lohagad Fort in the Pune district on June 18.

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{{^usCountry}} Goyal did not want to marry Aggarwal and had told him about it, along with her own family, but it wasn't heard, the probe has so far revealed. Dislike because of a wig? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Goyal did not want to marry Aggarwal and had told him about it, along with her own family, but it wasn't heard, the probe has so far revealed. Dislike because of a wig? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Some media reports claimed that Siya Goyal disliked Ketan Agarwal because he wore a wig. A police officer confirmed it to PTI, saying that Aggarwal wore a wig, but it could not be said that it was the sole reason Siya did not like him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some media reports claimed that Siya Goyal disliked Ketan Agarwal because he wore a wig. A police officer confirmed it to PTI, saying that Aggarwal wore a wig, but it could not be said that it was the sole reason Siya did not like him. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ketan's father, Vishal Agarwal, told reporters that it was true that Ketan wore a small wig, and added that Siya and her family had been told about it before their engagement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ketan's father, Vishal Agarwal, told reporters that it was true that Ketan wore a small wig, and added that Siya and her family had been told about it before their engagement. {{/usCountry}}

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"If she had any issues, she should have said no. What was the need to kill my son?" he asked.

On Thursday, a Pune Rural Police official who is part of the probe had said that on reaching the cliff point, Goyal gave a pre-decided signal to Chaudhary, who pushed an unsuspecting Aggarwal to his death.

Siya Goyal’s mother says her daughter was ‘reluctant’ to go to the fort

Meanwhile, Siya Goyal's mother has claimed that her daughter was reluctant to visit Lohagad Fort on June 18, but Ketan Agarwal and his mother persuaded her to go.

"On the evening of June 17, Siya and Ketan had a video call, during which Ketan asked her to accompany him to Lohagad. During the call, Ketan's mother also spoke to Siya and urged her to go with him. Siya told her that she did not want to go trekking as there was a function scheduled for the following day and she wanted to rest," her mother claimed.

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Speaking to reporters, Goyal's father dismissed reports that the family had booked a palace in Udaipur for the wedding and arranged a chartered aircraft.

"It is true that the wedding was to take place in Udaipur. The hotel charged around ₹81,000 per couple per day, and we had booked 70 rooms.

Our total expenditure on the wedding was not more than ₹3 crore," he said.

CM’s assurance

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis met Ketan Aggarwal's father, Vishal Agarwal, in Pune on Friday, and assured him that the government would ensure strict punishment for those responsible for his death.

The chief minister also accepted the family's demand to conduct the trial in a fast-track court and appoint Ujjwal Nikam as a special public prosecutor, said a release from Fadnavis's office.

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Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said the incident reflected a disturbing social trend that called for deeper introspection.

"We need to reflect on why educated young men and women from good families develop such criminal intent and desire for revenge. This is not merely a criminal issue; it also has a social angle. Society must create a strong support system to ensure such vengeful thinking does not develop among young people," he said.

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