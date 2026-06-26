'Wig wasn't a secret': Ketan Agarwal's family on bizarre murder motive theory

"It is true that Ketan wore a small patch of wig. Siya and her family were informed about it before the engagement. If she had any issues, she should have said no. What was the need to kill my son?" Vishal Agarwal told reporters.

Ketan's father, Vishal Agarwal, said the family had been transparent about the issue from the beginning and had informed Siya and her family before the engagement took place.

A police source told PTI that Ketan did wear a wig but said investigators had found no evidence to suggest it was the only factor behind Siya's alleged dislike for him.

The development comes as investigators claimed that co-accused Chetan Chaudhary was the one who allegedly instigated Siya to eliminate Ketan, whom the two viewed as an obstacle to their relationship.

A new angle has emerged in the alleged murder of Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal, with reports claiming that his fiancee, Siya Goyal, disliked him because he wore a wig. Police, however, said on Friday that while Agarwal did wear a hair patch, it could not be said that this was the sole reason behind the alleged conspiracy to kill him .

Police believe the motive behind the crime was rooted in Siya's relationship with Chetan and her unwillingness to go ahead with the marriage.

Chetan 'instigated' Siya, claim police The ongoing investigation has revealed that it was Chetan who allegedly encouraged Siya to eliminate her fiancé, a police official claimed on Friday.

"From the questioning of both the accused, it has come to light that it was Chaudhary who instigated Siya Goyal to eliminate Agarwal at Lohagad Fort," the official said.

The police had earlier said that during separate interrogations, both Siya and Chetan attempted to shift the blame onto each other before eventually admitting their roles in the conspiracy.

Investigators have alleged that the duo, who had been in a relationship since October 2025, chose murder over eloping because they feared that running away together would bring disrepute to their families.

How the alleged murder unfolded According to investigators, the killing was meticulously planned over several weeks and involved multiple failed attempts before June 18.

Police allege that Siya had earlier taken Ketan to Lohagad Fort on May 31 and June 14 with the intention of killing him, but the plans did not succeed. Another proposed visit on June 4 was cancelled after Ketan's mother refused permission.

Also read - A Bali trip, a missing passport and a hoodie in the heat: How cops caught Pune man's killers

On June 18, police allege, Siya gave Chetan a pre-decided signal by sitting down near the cliff edge, after which Chetan approached and pushed an unsuspecting Ketan into the gorge below.

"Ketan had no idea what was coming. He was pushed into the gorge before he realised anything," an officer involved in the probe had said earlier.

Investigators have also claimed that Siya sabotaged the couple's planned pre-wedding shoot in Bali by secretly taking away Ketan's passport to prevent the trip from going ahead.

Call detail records analysed by police showed that Siya and Chetan exchanged more than 2,000 calls over the past year while carrying on their relationship in secret.

Ketan and Siya got engaged on February 19 after their families met at a wedding in Karnataka earlier that month. They were scheduled to marry later this year in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Siya's family disputes parts of police narrative Meanwhile, Siya's mother claimed that her daughter had been reluctant to visit Lohagad Fort on June 18 and had only agreed after repeated requests from Ketan and his mother.

"On the evening of June 17, Siya and Ketan had a video call during which Ketan asked her to accompany him to Lohagad. During the call, Ketan's mother also urged Siya to go with him. Siya told her she wanted to rest because there was a function the following day," she claimed.

Siya's father also dismissed reports that the families had arranged a lavish destination wedding involving a palace booking and chartered aircraft.

"It is true that the wedding was to take place in Udaipur. The hotel charged around ₹81,000 per couple per day and we had booked 70 rooms. Our total expenditure on the wedding was not more than ₹3 crore," he said.

Fast-track trial, Ujjwal Nikam as prosecutor In a significant development, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis met Ketan's father in Pune on Friday and accepted the family's demand for a fast-track court trial.

The state government also agreed to appoint noted lawyer Ujjwal Nikam as the special public prosecutor in the case.

Speaking after the meeting, Fadnavis said the case pointed towards a worrying social trend.

"We need to reflect on why educated young men and women from good families develop such criminal intent and desire for revenge. This is not merely a criminal issue, it also has a social angle. Society must create a strong support system to ensure such vengeful thinking does not develop among young people," he said.