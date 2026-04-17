The skeletal remains of a 35-year-old woman were discovered in a farm in Bengaluru Rural district on Thursday, police said, adding that an investigation is undergoing into the circumstances of her death with links of a previously registered missing person case.

Skeletal remains of a woman found in farm in K’taka

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According to police, the remains were found in a field at Hale Nijagal village in Nelamangala taluk, on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The discovery was made by a farm owner, Nagaraju, who noticed a skull and limb bones while working on his land and alerted the Dabaspet police.

Officers arrived at the scene, secured the area, and began collecting evidence. A bag and an identity card recovered near the remains helped investigators identify the woman as Yamuna, a resident of Tumakuru.

Her family members were informed and brought to the site to confirm the identification, police said.

Yamuna had been reported missing on March 10, and a case had already been registered at Kyathasandra Police Station in Tumakuru. The recovery of the remains has now shifted the focus of that case.

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{{^usCountry}} Bengaluru Rural superintendent of police M V Chandra Kanth said the investigation was proceeding on multiple fronts. “We have secured the scene and collected all possible evidence. The skeletal remains have been sent for forensic examination. At this stage, we are verifying whether this is a case of unnatural death or murder,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bengaluru Rural superintendent of police M V Chandra Kanth said the investigation was proceeding on multiple fronts. “We have secured the scene and collected all possible evidence. The skeletal remains have been sent for forensic examination. At this stage, we are verifying whether this is a case of unnatural death or murder,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He added that investigators were revisiting the earlier missing person case and speaking to individuals connected to the woman. “We are also examining the missing case registered earlier and questioning individuals connected to the victim,” he said. An autopsy has been conducted by a medical officer at the Nelamangala taluk government hospital, police said. Forensic experts are expected to carry out further analysis to establish the cause and approximate time of death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that investigators were revisiting the earlier missing person case and speaking to individuals connected to the woman. “We are also examining the missing case registered earlier and questioning individuals connected to the victim,” he said. An autopsy has been conducted by a medical officer at the Nelamangala taluk government hospital, police said. Forensic experts are expected to carry out further analysis to establish the cause and approximate time of death. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigators are also working to reconstruct Yamuna’s last known movements and interactions in the days before she went missing.

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