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Skeletal remains of a woman found in farm in K’taka

The skeletal remains of a 35-year-old woman were discovered in a farm in Bengaluru Rural district on Thursday, police said, adding that an investigation is undergoing into the circumstances of her death with links of a previously registered missing person case

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 07:10 am IST
By Coovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
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The skeletal remains of a 35-year-old woman were discovered in a farm in Bengaluru Rural district on Thursday, police said, adding that an investigation is undergoing into the circumstances of her death with links of a previously registered missing person case.

Skeletal remains of a woman found in farm in K’taka

According to police, the remains were found in a field at Hale Nijagal village in Nelamangala taluk, on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The discovery was made by a farm owner, Nagaraju, who noticed a skull and limb bones while working on his land and alerted the Dabaspet police.

Officers arrived at the scene, secured the area, and began collecting evidence. A bag and an identity card recovered near the remains helped investigators identify the woman as Yamuna, a resident of Tumakuru.

Her family members were informed and brought to the site to confirm the identification, police said.

Yamuna had been reported missing on March 10, and a case had already been registered at Kyathasandra Police Station in Tumakuru. The recovery of the remains has now shifted the focus of that case.

Investigators are also working to reconstruct Yamuna’s last known movements and interactions in the days before she went missing.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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