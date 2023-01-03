‘Slap a woman?’: Congress questions Delhi Police's Sultanpuri case probe | VIDEO

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Jan 03, 2023 08:06 PM IST

All India Mahila Congress president Netta D'Souza shared a CCTV footage where a male police official was seen slapping a woman.

A police official hits the woman twice after she tried to stop him from hitting the man who was being taken to the custody,(Twitter / Screen grab)
BySnehashish Roy, New Delhi

The horrific incident in Delhi's Sultanpuri sent tremors across the country and the Delhi Police is carrying out investigations regarding the case. However, the Congress on Tuesday raised questions on the viability of the Police to probe the incident. All India Mahila Congress president Netta D'Souza shared a CCTV footage where a male police official was seen slapping a woman. The Congress leader alleged that the official is from Delhi Police. However, Hindustan Times couldn't ascertain the veracity of the footage.

In the clip, a group of police officials were purportedly taking a man into custody. A woman tried to stop one police official to hit the man, to which the official forcefully pulled the woman by her hand and slapped her twice. With such offences, D'Souza questioned entrusting Delhi Police in probing the Sultanpuri incident.

“@DelhiPolice This is a slap on the face of our collective conscience. Who gives a male cop the right to slap a woman? After this video, Will #DelhiPolice take action? How could Delhi police be trusted with a fair probe in the #Kanjhawala case if such offences keep happening?” She asked.

Earlier, the Congress leader criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for protecting the accused as the Police didn't book them under serious charges. "Police have booked them under weak charges – Section 304 A (Causing death by negligence) – but didn't charge them with murder,” she said earlier.

A woman in Delhi's Sultanpuri died on New Year's Day after she was hit by a car and dragged for several hours. All five accused have been arrested and are under police custody. The post-mortem report of the woman revealed that she died due to blunt injuries and “no injury suggested sexual assault”.

