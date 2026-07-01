Slapped, abducted, killed: How a bike grazing a car took a violent turn for Ghaziabad teen

A 17-year-old boy on Monday afternoon was allegedly beaten to death by two men in a road rage incident in Loni, Ghaziabad after the motorcycle he was riding with two friends brushed against their car, police said.

Police said one of the accused has been arrested, while the other remains absconding.(Representational)

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Police have arrested one of the accused, while efforts are underway to trace the second suspect, earlier HT reported.

Slapped, kicked

According to the victim's family, the confrontation began immediately after the motorcycle grazed the car.

Also read | 17-yr-old beaten to death in Loni during road rage; 1 held

“The bike brushed past the car, following which a man stepped out and slapped my brother several times. The men then forcibly took him inside their car and drove him to their property dealing office nearby. They told his two friends to follow them there,” the victim's brother alleged in his complaint.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the three teenagers had left Mustafabad at around 3.30 pm and were travelling towards a swimming pool on Behta Road when the incident occurred. Friends found him lying unconscious {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the three teenagers had left Mustafabad at around 3.30 pm and were travelling towards a swimming pool on Behta Road when the incident occurred. Friends found him lying unconscious {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The complaint states that when the victim's two friends reached the office, they found him lying on the floor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complaint states that when the victim's two friends reached the office, they found him lying on the floor. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the FIR, one of the accused was allegedly kicking the teenager repeatedly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the FIR, one of the accused was allegedly kicking the teenager repeatedly. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “One of the friends sprinkled water on his face, but he did not respond. The accused then warned them to take him away or face similar consequences,” the complaint stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “One of the friends sprinkled water on his face, but he did not respond. The accused then warned them to take him away or face similar consequences,” the complaint stated. {{/usCountry}}

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The injured teenager was rushed to a hospital in Delhi, where doctors declared him dead.

Case registered

Following the incident, Loni Border police registered an FIR under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Monday night.

Police said one of the accused has been arrested, while the other remains absconding.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Surendra Nath Tiwari said investigators did not find any major visible external injuries on the victim's body, though a mark was noticed around his throat.

“The suspects allegedly assaulted him and took him to their office around 400 metres from the spot. Teams have been formed to trace the absconding accused,” he said.

Loni Border police station's Station House Officer Manish Bisht said the postmortem examination was conducted in Delhi and the report is awaited. Investigators are also examining CCTV footage from the area as part of the probe.

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