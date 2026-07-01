Pune case: Chetan taken to Lohagad for 'gait analysis'; lawyer claims ‘no specific role’

Days after police took Siya Goyal to Lohagad Fort to recreate the sequence of events that allegedly led to the murder of her fiancé, Ketan Agarwal, investigators also took her boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, to the crime scene as part of the probe. Latest in Ketan Agarwal murder case (ANI Video Grab) Both Siya and Chetan have been accused of killing the Pune-based realtor by allegedly pushing him off a cliff at Lohagad Fort during a trek last month. Speaking to ANI, Chetan's lawyer said he had argued before the court that "no specific role" could be attributed to his client apart from being mentioned once by Ketan and the "suspicion" that he had committed the act. Also Read | Siya Goyal vs her lawyer: ₹10 crore defamation suit on accused's brother in Ketan Agarwal case The Pune Police took the accused on Wednesday for a crime scene reconstruction and gait analysis. The gait analysis is the studying of human movements when walking or running and is used by cops to identify suspects captured on videos or CCTVs. Following this, the police will complete the legal procedure of the crime scene reconstruction.

The fort was shut on Tuesday and tourists were evacuated as the police carried out investigative procedures in connection with the case, according to ANI. ‘Probe hasn’t clarified Chetan's role' While speaking to ANI, Chetan's lawyer, Advocate Radhikesh Uttarwar, said he had argued that neither the police remand reports nor the investigation had so far clarified Chetan's role in the crime. "I have argued that Chetan’s name appears only twice across all remand reports and the FIR. Once where the deceased mentioned Chetan's name to their father, and a second instance involving a direct allegation specifically, a suspicion that Chetan committed the act. Beyond this, no specific role has been attributed to Chetan in either the FIR or the remand reports; the documents merely refer to "the accused" collectively," he told ANI.