Sleepy driver stops car on Pune highway, teen inside gets sexually assaulted by man on bike

A driver stopped his car to answer nature's call. Two bike-borne men approached the vehicle, one of whom sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl, and the duo stole gold jewellery of three women travelling in the car. While on the highway, the driver felt sleepy and briefly stopped the car to answer nature's call.(Representative image)

The horrifying incident took place on the highway in Daund area of Maharashtra's Pune district at 4:15 am on Monday, according to news agency PTI. Members of two different families from a village in the Pune district were travelling to the Pandharpur temple town in Solapur.

The driver, a 70-year-old man, was taking three women and three teenagers -- two 17-year-old boys and a 17-year-old girl, to the temple town.

Driver felt sleepy, stopped car

While on the highway, the driver felt sleepy and briefly stopped the car to answer nature's call. This is when two unidentified men approached the vehicle and threatened the occupants with sharp weapons and robbed gold jewellery.

One of the accused took the minor girl out of the car, and allegedly sexually assaulted her. Both the accused fled on the bike.

The incident took place at around 4:15 am on Monday. The occupants of the car, in shock, later gathered courage and approached the police.

The 73-year-old owner of the tea stall, where the car passengers had stopped, witnessed the incident but was unable to recall all the relevant details due to his age, police said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said. "Eight teams have been formed to trace and nab the accused," Pune (Rural) Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh Gill said.

(With PTI inputs)