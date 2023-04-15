Slight decline in India's Covid cases as country logs 10,753 new infections

India logged a slight decline in fresh Covid-19 cases with 10,753 on Saturday. On Friday, the country had reported 11,109 cases while on Thursday the tally stood at 10,158 cases.

A health worker collects a swab sample for the Covid-19 test, at Daryaganj Dispensary amid a surge in cases, in New Delhi on Thursday.(ANI)

A total of 4,42,23,211 people have recuperated so far with the recovery rate of 98.70%. Meanwhile, with 27 new fatalities, the death toll due the disease has increased to 5,31,091. The fatality rate stands at 1.19%, the health ministry data revealed.

