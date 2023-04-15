Slight decline in India's Covid cases as country logs 10,753 new infections

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk
Apr 15, 2023 09:31 AM IST

India logged a slight decline in fresh Covid-19 cases with 10,753 on Saturday. On Friday, the country had reported 11,109 cases while on Thursday the tally stood at 10,158 cases.

A health worker collects a swab sample for the Covid-19 test, at Daryaganj Dispensary amid a surge in cases, in New Delhi on Thursday.(ANI)

A total of 4,42,23,211 people have recuperated so far with the recovery rate of 98.70%. Meanwhile, with 27 new fatalities, the death toll due the disease has increased to 5,31,091. The fatality rate stands at 1.19%, the health ministry data revealed.

