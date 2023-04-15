Slight decline in India's Covid cases as country logs 10,753 new infections
Slight decline in India's Covid cases as country logs 10,753 new infections
India logged a slight decline in fresh Covid-19 cases with 10,753 on Saturday. On Friday, the country had reported 11,109 cases while on Thursday the tally stood at 10,158 cases.
Also read: Delhi minister Atishi: Covid review on, school guidelines soon
A total of 4,42,23,211 people have recuperated so far with the recovery rate of 98.70%. Meanwhile, with 27 new fatalities, the death toll due the disease has increased to 5,31,091. The fatality rate stands at 1.19%, the health ministry data revealed.
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
Topics